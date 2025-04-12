PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12: Bhandup, once known for its industrial roots, is steadily transforming into a noteworthy residential micro-market in Mumbai, bolstered by strong connectivity and a spate of high-value property transactions. In a sign of the area's growing stature, two of Bhandup's highest-ever residential deals were recently recorded at Lodha Corinthia--a penthouse sold for INR 7.38 crore and another apartment for INR 5.67 crore. These transactions mark a significant moment in the eastern suburb's real estate evolution, positioning it as a micro-market to watch.

Improved Access Fuels Growth

Strategically located, Bhandup benefits from proximity to Powai and major business hubs such as BKC and Lower Parel. The area is well-served by the Eastern Express Highway, LBS Road, and upcoming metro routes, improving last-mile connectivity and commuter access. This ease of movement is becoming a major draw for both working professionals and families looking to settle in the city without compromising on accessibility.

Residential Projects Reflect Changing Landscape

Bhandup's skyline is evolving with the entry of branded developers and high-rise residential projects. Among these, Lodha Corinthia has emerged as a high-profile development in the micro-market. The project features Art Deco-inspired architecture and modern amenities, contributing to the area's rising profile. While some homes offer expansive views of surrounding green cover and water bodies, developers have been focusing on combining aesthetics with functionality to appeal to premium buyers.

A Market on the Rise

The spike in luxury housing sales reflects the growing demand for upscale living in well-connected suburban pockets. Real estate analysts point to a steady increase in inquiries and transactions in Bhandup, suggesting sustained interest in the coming quarters. With infrastructure upgrades underway and strong absorption in the premium segment, the suburb appears poised for long-term appreciation.

As Mumbai's housing dynamics shift, Bhandup is gradually shedding its industrial past and emerging as a residential destination that offers both value and potential.

