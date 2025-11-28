Bhanzu Bets Big on the U.S. with Launch of First Physical Math Center in Texas

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bhanzu, the fastest-growing global math learning platform has launched its first-ever physical learning center in the United States, located in McKinney, Texas. Founded by Neelakantha Bhanu, the World's Fastest Human Calculator, this milestone marks the company's foray into the American physical learning space and reflects its mission to make math more engaging, accessible, and confidence-building for students around the world.

Bhanzu has already seen strong adoption across the United States through its online learning programs. The decision to begin its physical U.S. expansion was shaped by growing demand in the region for STEM-forward education and a visible appetite for immersive, results-driven math programs among parents and schools.

"Taking Bhanzu to the United States is not just about global expansion, but about reimagining how the world learns math through deep conceptual clarity and confidence-first learning," said Neelakantha Bhanu, CEO and Founder of Bhanzu. "India has long contributed to the world of mathematics. Bringing Bhanzu from India to the world through our first US learning center is a proud moment for us. We're excited to bring this unique blend of learning and engagement to American classrooms and empower the next generation of problem solvers."

"Our mission has always been to eliminate math fear globally. Establishing our first physical center in the US is not just an expansion, it's a step toward changing how millions of children experience math, one region at a time," said Prachotan D L, Co-Founder and Head of Business Development at Bhanzu. "Our approach combines creativity, technology, and deep pedagogy to make math not only accessible but also enjoyable for students worldwide."

Bhanzu's approach to math learning blends speed math techniques, storytelling, gamification, and AI-powered tools to create deeper engagement and faster outcomes. In India and other global markets, Bhanzu has helped 50,000+ students across 16 countries solve over 40 million math problems, with students improving their speed and accuracy by 4x in just five months.

About Bhanzu

Bhanzu is a leading global math-learning platform founded by world record-holder Neelakantha Bhanu, known as the 'world's fastest human calculator'. Bhanzu's mission is to make math learning enjoyable, accessible, and impactful, offering courses for students from kindergarten to grade 9+ that emphasize both understanding and engagement. With a unique curriculum powered by GenAI, Bhanzu tailors learning experiences to maximize comprehension and retention. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Bhanzu is committed to building an educational legacy made in India for the world.

