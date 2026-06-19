Bharat Buildcon 2026 Day Two Witnesses Strong Business Momentum; Global Buyers, Industry Leaders and Policymakers Drive High-Value Engagements

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New Delhi [India], June 19: Bharat Buildcon 2026 - One Nation, One Expo, India's premier exhibition for the building materials and construction industry, continued to witness exceptional industry participation on its second day at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi. The expo attracted strong footfalls from domestic and international buyers, architects, developers, contractors, manufacturers, traders, policymakers, consultants, and industry associations, further reinforcing its position as one of the largest business networking platforms for the sector.

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The second day of the exhibition featured extensive business interactions, buyer-seller meetings, product showcases, and knowledge-sharing sessions, creating significant opportunities for Indian manufacturers to expand their market reach and strengthen global trade relationships.

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India's construction and building materials sector is emerging as one of the strongest pillars of the nation's economic growth. The construction sector currently contributes nearly 9% to India's GDP and supports employment for more than 51 million people, making it the country's second-largest employment generator after agriculture. Industry estimates indicate that India's construction market, valued at approximately USD 685 billion in 2025, is expected to exceed USD 1.24 trillion by 2034, driven by rapid urbanization, infrastructure investments, housing demand, industrial expansion, and government-led development initiatives.

Simultaneously, India's building materials industry--including ceramics, tiles, sanitaryware, bathware, paints, construction chemicals, hardware, plywood, and laminates--is witnessing robust growth supported by large-scale infrastructure projects, smart city developments, logistics parks, industrial corridors, and rising demand from the residential and commercial real estate sectors. India is already among the world's largest producers of ceramic tiles and is steadily expanding its global export footprint across multiple building material categories.

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A major highlight of the day was the participation of Shri Ashok Kumar Meena, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, who interacted with leading manufacturers and industry stakeholders during his visit to Bharat Buildcon 2026. He visited various exhibition stalls and discussed innovative solutions for water conservation, efficient water management, and sustainable infrastructure development. Shri Meena encouraged industry participants to share their inputs and innovations for reducing water wastage, while also sharing the government's vision for strengthening water security and sanitation infrastructure across the country.

The event also hosted two high-impact industry conferences focusing on Real Estate Market Outlook and International Confederation of Trade and Industry (ICTI). These sessions brought together domestic and international participants, offering valuable insights into emerging market trends, infrastructure investments, export opportunities, technological advancements, and global trade dynamics.

With participants from over 90 countries and more than 100 Indian cities, Bharat Buildcon 2026 has emerged as a powerful platform connecting Indian manufacturers with global buyers. Exhibitors across categories including ceramics, tiles, sanitaryware, bathware, hardware, plywood, laminates, paints, construction chemicals, machinery, and building technologies reported strong visitor engagement and promising business inquiries.

Highlighting the economic impact of such industry platforms, Mr. Jitendra Kathiriya, Director, Bharat Buildcon, said, "Events of this scale create value far beyond the exhibition halls. They stimulate business activity across manufacturing, logistics, hospitality, transportation, and services sectors. The thousands of business meetings taking place here are expected to translate into significant commercial transactions and strategic collaborations. Bharat Buildcon serves as a common platform where stakeholders from across the value chain come together to accelerate business growth and contribute to India's economic development."

Speaking on the significance of the event, Mr. Vishal Acharya, Director, Bharat Buildcon, said, "The response witnessed during the first two days of Bharat Buildcon clearly demonstrates the growing global confidence in India's manufacturing ecosystem. The presence of international buyers, sourcing professionals, and trade delegations creates a direct pathway for Indian companies to expand their export footprint. Bharat Buildcon is not merely an exhibition; it is a business catalyst that connects Indian innovation with global demand and opens new avenues for trade, investment, and long-term partnerships."

Commenting on the importance of exports and government-led initiatives supporting industry growth, Mr. Nilesh Jetpariya, Chairman, CAPEXIL, said, "India's building materials sector is rapidly emerging as a globally competitive industry backed by strong manufacturing capabilities, innovation, and quality standards. Government initiatives such as PM Gati Shakti, National Infrastructure Pipeline, Smart Cities Mission, Housing for All, and Make in India are creating tremendous opportunities for Indian manufacturers. Exhibitions such as Bharat Buildcon play a crucial role in connecting exporters with international buyers, helping Indian products reach new markets while strengthening the country's export ecosystem."

Emphasizing the long-term vision behind the expo, Mr. Vijay Aghara, Director, Bharat Buildcon, said, "Bharat Buildcon has been envisioned as a platform that showcases India's industrial strength to the world. The participation of buyers from across continents, coupled with the presence of leading Indian manufacturers, demonstrates the growing influence of India's building materials industry in the global marketplace. Such interactions facilitate technology exchange, encourage innovation, and create sustainable business opportunities that benefit the entire industry ecosystem."

The exhibition halls remained vibrant throughout the day, with exhibitors showcasing advanced technologies, sustainable construction solutions, innovative products, and next-generation building materials designed to support India's rapidly evolving infrastructure landscape. Several exhibitors reported productive discussions with buyers from domestic and international markets, generating strong prospects for future business collaborations.

Industry experts believe that as India moves toward becoming a USD 5 trillion economy and beyond, demand for construction materials, housing infrastructure, transportation networks, industrial facilities, and urban development projects will continue to rise significantly. This is expected to create substantial opportunities for Indian manufacturers while strengthening the country's position as a global sourcing and manufacturing hub.

As India continues to invest heavily in infrastructure, housing, industrial development, and urbanization, platforms such as Bharat Buildcon are expected to play an increasingly important role in promoting manufacturing excellence, boosting exports, attracting investments, and strengthening India's position in the global construction and building materials value chain.

Bharat Buildcon 2026 will continue until June 21, 2026, at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi, and is expected to attract tens of thousands of additional visitors, buyers, and industry stakeholders in the coming days.

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Diamond Sponsors

- Solorex Tiles

- Rafttaar.ai

- Shree Cement

- Bangur Cement

- KICH India

Gold Sponsors

- Jindal Steel

- Pidilite

- Coverstone Ceramic

- HUMBEE

Associate Sponsors

- Kajaria

- Century Ply

- Jaguar

- Action TESA

Security Partner

- Harrison Locks

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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