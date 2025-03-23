New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The Bharat Economic Forum has launched its flagship initiative, Viksit Bharat: Dialogue & Action, aiming to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047.

This initiative promotes a human-centric economic development model, focusing on individual progress, national growth, sustainability, and inclusivity.

The forum features four key dialogue categories: Influencers for Viksit Bharat: Leveraging thought leaders to inspire collective action; Entrepreneurs for Viksit Bharat: Encouraging innovators to create scalable solutions for India's growth; Investors for Viksit Bharat: Engaging venture capitalists to fund transformative ideas and policymakers for Viksit Bharat: Collaborating with government experts to ensure sustainable development.

The inaugural ceremony included short pitches (3 minutes), roundtable discussions, and the Bharat Economic Forum Podcast, offering a platform for meaningful dialogue and actionable insights.

Manish Patel, founder and chairman of Bharat Economic Forum, emphasised the collective responsibility of 1.4 billion Indians in achieving this vision. He stated that Viksit Bharat is a movement empowering every Indian to contribute to a sustainable and financially independent India.

Other notable speakers, including Shirish Chandra Agrawal, Sampat Saraswat, and Padma Sundaram Verma, highlighted crucial aspects of India's development, such as environmental sustainability, infrastructure development, and climate action.

Shirish Chandra Agrawal, Former IFS Officer and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Chhattisgarh, highlighted the importance of environmental sustainability in policymaking. He said, "Policymaking for Viksit Bharat should ensure that the environment is taken into consideration while deciding the development priorities of India, differentiating it from the development model of the current developed countries who have exploited natural resources unsustainably, creating more harm than good to the people on Mother Earth."

Sampat Saraswat, BJP Spokesperson on National Issues and Founder & CEO of Eco Bharat, spoke about the role of infrastructure and industry development. He remarked, "Effective infrastructure and industry development through public-private partnerships and foreign direct investment can ensure that the development model brings change and empowers people in the remotest parts of the country. This must be a global effort, involving not only Indians living here but also the Indian diaspora worldwide, who aspire to see India as a developed nation by 2047."

Padma Sundaram Verma, renowned for developing the dryland agroforestry technique, stressed the importance of climate action.

He said, "Climate and tree plantation should become a collective priority. In a nation of 1.4 billion people, if even 1 per cent of us start planting trees dedicatedly, the pace at which we are creating pollution while developing our industries can be mitigated effectively, ensuring sustainable development."

As India stands at a critical juncture in its development journey, the Viksit Bharat initiative seeks to harness its strengths, creating a development model that is inclusive, sustainable, and human-centric.

Bharat Economic Forum is a platform for discussing, debating, and shaping India's economic policies, business strategies, and development initiatives. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)