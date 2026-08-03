New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Defence, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Esri India to collaborate on defence projects involving Geographic Information System (GIS), Location Intelligence and GeoAI, with the aim of strengthening India's defence capabilities.

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According to the companies, the collaboration will build on their existing work for the Indian defence services and further strengthen their partnership in developing advanced geospatial solutions for the country's defence sector.

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Under the MoU, BEL and Esri India will jointly pursue opportunities in defence by combining BEL's expertise in defence electronics and systems integration with Esri India's capabilities in GIS, location intelligence and GeoAI.

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The two organisations will also work together to ensure the timely availability and deployment of GIS solutions to meet urgent operational requirements across India's defence initiatives. As part of the partnership, Esri India will provide training support to BEL to help build in-house capabilities in GIS and GeoAI using its 'Indo ArcGIS' platform.

Commenting on the partnership, Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India, said, "Geospatial intelligence has evolved from being a support capability to becoming a strategic decision advantage in defence, enabling commanders to see, analyse and respond with greater speed and precision. As AI becomes deeply integrated into defence ecosystems, the convergence of GIS and GeoAI will play an increasingly critical role in building resilient, mission-ready capabilities."

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He added that the collaboration with BEL is an important step towards advancing indigenous geospatial innovation, strengthening national capability and equipping India's defence services with future-ready location intelligence in line with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The companies said the MoU is aligned with the Government of India's 'Make in India' initiative, with both organisations committing to leverage indigenous capabilities and technology sharing to meet the requirements of India's defence establishment.

Rajnish Sharma, Director (BC) and Additional Charge Director (Marketing), Bharat Electronics Limited, said, "Our partnership with Esri India brings together BEL's expertise in defence systems and Esri India's leadership in GIS, enabling us to develop next-generation geospatial solutions that empower defence forces with actionable intelligence, improved operational coordination, and superior situational awareness."

BEL said it is a leader in India's defence and strategic electronics sector with a portfolio of more than 600 products spanning communications, electro-optics, satellite communication systems, strategic electronic components and civilian products.

The company is also working in emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, mission-critical communications and unmanned systems.

According to the companies, the partnership aims to strengthen indigenous defence technology capabilities by integrating advanced geospatial intelligence with defence electronics and systems, supporting the modernisation of India's defence infrastructure. (ANI)

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