Bharat Health Expo expected to be four times bigger in 2027, participation to rise six-fold: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said the Bharat Health Global Expo could see a sharp expansion in its next edition, with the exhibition expected to become four times larger and participation six times higher than the inaugural edition.

“The next time we come to Bharat Health, this exhibition will be four times bigger and participation will be six times higher than this year,” Goyal said on the sidelines of the inauguration of Sanjeevani 2026 at the Bharat Health Global Expo in New Delhi.

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Goyal said the response to the first edition of the healthcare expo gave him confidence that it could develop into a larger platform for India’s healthcare ecosystem.

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“From the atmosphere I have seen across the entire venue, I am confident that this first edition of Bharat Health will lay a strong foundation for our health ecosystem,” he said.

He also pointed to the business-to-business engagement taking place at the expo and said nearly 1,000 B2B meetings were expected to be held.

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“I have seen tremendous enthusiasm here. I had just gone to the Pharmexcil, and there was not a single vacant space. So many B2B meetings were taking place,” Goyal said.

The Minister said the event was bringing together different parts of the healthcare value chain, including pharmaceutical companies, medical equipment manufacturers, suppliers of consumables, startups and companies exploring cross-border manufacturing and technology partnerships.

“Some [are] from the pharmaceutical sector, some who manufacture equipment, some who supply consumables, some who want to take factories from India to other countries, and some who want to bring technology from abroad into India,” he said.

Goyal also said future editions could draw wider participation from healthcare professionals and educational institutions, including doctors, nurses, caregivers, technicians, engineers, hospital administrators and medical colleges.

Bharat Health Global Expo 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from September 7 to 9. The inaugural edition covers around 50,000 square metres, with more than 1,200 stalls, over 1,000 overseas buyers and participation from more than 150 countries, according to the official event website.

The expo brings together four specialised events - iPHEX, Pharma Mach and Lab Next Expo, Bharat Nutraverse and Sanjeevani. Sanjeevani, organised by the Services Export Promotion Council, focuses on hospitals, diagnostics, digital health, healthcare services and medical value travel. (ANI)

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