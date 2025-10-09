Bharat International Rice Conference 2025 fully sold out, confirms Indian Rice Exporters Federation

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): The Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) announced on Thursday that the upcoming Bharat International Rice Conference 2025, scheduled for October 30-31 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, has been fully sold out.

The event, recognised as the world's largest and most comprehensive rice conference, marks a historic achievement for its inaugural edition.

The two-day event will bring together the entire rice value chain, featuring around 150 exhibitor companies that will showcase a wide range of innovations, technologies, and premium rice varieties.

The exhibition will include dedicated technology pavilions highlighting cutting-edge advancements in rice processing and production. Among the key attractions will be the unveiling of AI-powered tools specifically designed for the rice industry, several of which will be introduced for the first time.

Advanced automatic sampler machines, state-of-the-art quality testing systems, and a complete live rice processing setup featuring the latest machinery will also be on display, offering visitors a unique hands-on experience of next-generation rice processing technology.

In addition to technological innovations, the event will also celebrate the diverse rice heritage of India.

Exhibitors will present GI-tagged and premium non-basmati varieties, such as Kala Namak Rice, Kali Kasha, Govind Bhog, Indrayani Joha Rice, and Black Rice, which are renowned in their regional origins but yet to gain extensive international exposure. Several of these special varieties, which have not previously been introduced to global markets, will be officially flagged off for international sale during the event.

The Bharat International Rice Conference 2025 will also be the largest gathering ever held in the global rice industry, welcoming over 1,000 foreign buyers from more than 80 countries and around 5,000 farmers from across India. Notably, the participating farmers include those cultivating GI rice varieties and others who have made outstanding national contributions to the sector. Many of these distinguished farmers, including recipients of the Padma Shri award, will be honoured and felicitated at the event for their remarkable achievements and dedication to advancing India's rice legacy.

The exhibitors' lineup will further include millers, exporters, customs house agents, shipping companies, and technology providers offering specialised products and services to global importers.

With registrations from over 4,000 companies, the event's complete sell-out status underscores the strong enthusiasm and confidence of the global rice community in India's leadership and innovation capabilities.

Commenting on this milestone, Dr Prem Garg, National President of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation and Chairman of Shri Lal Mahal Group, stated that the overwhelming response to the conference highlights India's pivotal role in shaping the future of the international rice trade.

"The Bharat International Rice Conference will serve as a powerful platform to showcase India's innovation, sustainability, and diversity in the rice sector. This landmark event will bring together global stakeholders, technology pioneers, and farmers to celebrate and strengthen the global rice ecosystem," they said.

The Indian Rice Exporters Federation looks forward to welcoming participants, dignitaries, and industry leaders from across the world to this marquee global event at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, later this month. (ANI)

