PNN

New Delhi [India], October 14: The Grand 1st Edition of the India Leading Business networking opportunities at Bharat Leadership Summit 2026 hosted by SpectraSpot Events, one of the most anticipated Award Show of 2026 and a leading Business Awards titled in Delhi with celebrities, scheduled to be held on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at The Tivoli, Chattarpur, New Delhi.

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Supporter of event APEIRON DIGI WORLD (CO-Powered by),

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KRISHU LOCKS & HARDWARE (CO-SPONSORED),

Signature Bags (ASSOCIATED BY),

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Trithya Jewellers (JEWELLERY PARTNER).

Recognized as a premier Delhi Business Event and Business Summit Delhi, the event will honor outstanding individuals, entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and talented innovators who have made significant contributions across diverse sectors. It aims to celebrate Business Recognition, Corporate Excellence, Leadership Awards, and National Recognition while bringing exceptional achievers together on a single platform.

Renowned Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood will attend the prestigious Celebrity Award Show as special guests. The Sonu Sood Award Show appearances are expected to be major highlights, as both celebrities will present awards to the winners, making it one of the most talked-about Celebrity Events in Delhi.

The objective of the Bharat Leadership Summit 2026 is to recognize individuals and organizations that have made remarkable contributions across industries while creating a valuable Business Networking Event Delhi for industry experts, business professionals, startups, investors, and young entrepreneurs. The event will also spotlight Startup Awards, Entrepreneur Summit discussions, and Business Growth opportunities.

Attendees will benefit from insightful discussions on innovation, business collaboration, and future opportunities, making it one of the best business networking events in Delhi. The summit will encourage meaningful partnerships and knowledge sharing among industry leaders, corporate professionals, startups, academia, social organizations, and media representatives from across India.

Preparations are in the final stages to make the Bharat Leadership Summit 2026 a memorable platform for inspiration, recognition, collaboration, innovation, and Business Success Stories, reinforcing its position as one of the leading Entrepreneur Awards India, Corporate Awards Delhi, and Leadership Summit India events of the year.

For more Details visit https://spectraspotevents.com/

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