Bharat Life Sciences Award 2026 Opens Applications, Backed by INR 7 Crore Grant Support Across Categories

BusinessWire India

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New Delhi [India], July 2: Applications are now open for the 'Bharat Life Sciences Award' (BLSA)--a first-of-its-kind national platform to recognise excellence across India's life sciences ecosystem. Backed by a total grant support of INR 7 crore, the Award aims to not only honour outstanding contributions but also enable the advancement of impactful research and innovation in the country.

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For more information and to submit your application, please visit www.bharatlifesciencesawards.com.

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Inspired by the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of positioning India as a global leader in science, innovation, and healthcare, the Bharat Life Sciences Award is convened by FICCI in partnership with Eli Lilly and Company (India) and aims to celebrate and strengthen India's rich tradition of scientific inquiry and discovery. The platform honours individuals, teams, institutions, and enterprises whose contributions are advancing life sciences and improving health outcomes. The Awards will recognise excellence across the following categories:

Samman (Grants)

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- Ramanujan Arogya Udaan Samman (Individual Excellence - Young Scientist Award)

- Charaka Arogya Samman (Collaborative Innovation - Innovation for Unmet Patient Needs)

- Sushruta Arogya Samman (Collaborative Innovation - Translational and Clinical Advancement)

- Nalanda Arogya Vigyan Samman (Institute of Scientific Excellence)

Gaurav (Recognition)

- Jivaka Arogya Navpravartan Gaurav (Startups Innovator in Healthcare/Life Sciences)

- Sarabhai Arogya Drishti Gaurav (Promoting Scientific Ecosystem in India)

"The Bharat Life Sciences Award reflects India's growing ambition to lead in science-led innovation and healthcare advancement. At FICCI, we believe that recognizing and supporting excellence is critical to building a globally competitive innovation ecosystem. These Awards will provide a national platform to celebrate outstanding contributions, encourage breakthrough research, and strengthen India's position as a trusted partner in global life sciences and healthcare innovation," said Anant Swarup, Secretary General, FICCI.

"India has long been home to exceptional scientific talent and discovery. The Bharat Life Sciences Award is designed to recognise and elevate this excellence--across individuals, teams, and institutions--while reinforcing the importance of rigour, innovation, and measurable public health impact. By combining recognition with grant support, the platform also seeks to enable continued progress and strengthen India's position as a global leader in life sciences," said Winselow Tucker, President and General Manager, Eli Lilly and Company (India).

The Bharat Life Sciences Award is governed by an independent, trans-sectoral jury comprising eminent leaders from science, healthcare, academia, policy, and industry. Grant Thornton Bharat serves as the independent Process Advisor to ensure transparency and adherence to robust evaluation standards.

The inaugural edition of the Bharat Life Sciences Award ceremony will be held on 1 October 2026 in New Delhi, bringing together leaders from science, healthcare, academia, government, and industry to celebrate achievements shaping the future of life sciences in India.

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