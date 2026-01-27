Bharat Nutrition and Lifestyle Classroom by Team Luke Goes Live on Republic Day, Free for All

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27: Luke Coutinho, Foundational Medicine and Lifestyle Expert, and Team Luke announced the release of the Bharat Nutrition and Lifestyle Classroom on the 26th of January, 2026. This is an exclusive Republic Day special, with a structured classroom session designed for children across India, free of cost and accessible to every home, school and community.

Created in support of the Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji's vision of a healthier Bharat, the classroom brings a simple belief to life: when lifestyle education reaches children at the grassroots level, it strengthens families, schools and the nation.

How it All Began: The Story Behind the Bharat Nutrition and Lifestyle Initiatives

Reflecting on the origin of the initiative, Luke, a Wellness Champion for the Hon. Prime Minister's Fit India Movement, shares, "At the end of February 2025, after a long day of consults, I received a call from our Hon. Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji's office. It wasn't routine; we were asked to create a Bharat-inspired dish and lifestyle guidelines aligned with the national vision for a healthier Bharat. In that moment, it didn't feel like work. It was a responsibility."

That call set in motion a clear national intent, amplified at NXT Conclave 2025, where Luke was invited by Shri Kartikeya Sharma, Hon. Member of the Rajya Sabha and Founder of the ITV Media Network, to create a Bharat-inspired dish and lifestyle framework aligned with the Hon. Prime Minister's vision. The NXT Conclave brought together 20+ global leaders and changemakers, and Luke was honoured to be the only keynote speaker in the health and wellness category, addressing the importance of lifestyle and preventive care for our nation.

On 28th February 2025, the Bharat Dish and Lifestyle Plan was unveiled at the NXT Conclave and later shared widely in English and 5+ Indian languages. Built to be simple, familiar, and deeply rooted in Bharat, it included millet khichdi and sattu kadhi, traditional foods, daily lifestyle foundations, and 100+ recipes, anchored by the message: Made in India. Heal in India.

During the same time, Luke also had the opportunity to visit Anganwadi centres and witness Poshan Abhiyaan at the grassroots. The 24-language Poshan Tracker reinforced a truth the team carried forward: lasting health begins early, with children.

From a Bharat-inspired Plan to a Nation-wide Education Mission

On 1st March 2025, Luke met our Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. His message to Luke was clear: "If we are to build a healthier Bharat, then we must begin with children and start at the very grassroots, because they are our future."

In March 2025, Team Luke expanded access further by launching the Bharat Nutrition and Lifestyle Plan, a free, downloadable offering designed for schools, principals, teachers, parents and institutions across India, helping school canteens, home kitchens, and tiffin boxes return to balance, nourishment and common sense. The initiative has since reached thousands, continuing to expand.

On 1st May 2025, Team Luke launched India's first Bharat School Menu and Lifestyle Plan, a free monthly initiative offering balanced, child-friendly menus and simple lifestyle guidance in English and Hindi, designed to be simple, seasonal, and rooted in Indian food wisdom. The plan is inclusive, with vegan, vegetarian, and non-vegetarian options to support diverse Indian households.

Recognising that awareness without continuity fades, Team Luke then introduced free online weekend Bharat Nutrition and Lifestyle Classrooms in English and Hindi, designed not as lectures, but as conversations with children and caregivers. These sessions were primarily led by Luke and Priyanka Vithlani, Meal Analyst and Lifestyle as Foundational Medicine Expert at Team Luke.

A New Phase of the Bharat Nutrition and Lifestyle Classroom

This Republic Day marks a new phase of the Bharat Nutrition and Lifestyle Classroom, introducing India's first structured, curriculum-based, virtual lifestyle education program for children. The special classroom session is built on five pillars: nutrition, exercise and movement, sleep, emotional wellness and yoga. From awareness to education. From sessions to structure. From inspiration to curriculum. It is free, culturally rooted and age-appropriate, focused on foundations, not quick fixes.

As Luke shares, reflecting the intent behind the classroom, "What you are seeing here is not a campaign or a project. It is a responsibility we felt deeply as Indians to contribute something meaningful to the future of our country."

This initiative has been championed since its inception by Shri Kartikeya Sharma, Hon. Member of the Rajya Sabha and Founder of the ITV Media Network, and Dr. Aishwarya Pandit Sharma, Chairperson of the ITV Foundation, whose support and endorsement have played a pivotal role in taking this vision forward.

Availability: The Bharat Nutrition and Lifestyle Classroom is now available free of cost on Team Luke's official YouTube channel.

Session Link: https://youtu.be/GTRu6gmt7d4

Made in India. Heal in India.

Disclaimer: This classroom session is intended for education and general lifestyle awareness. It does not replace personalised medical advice, diagnosis or treatment.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)