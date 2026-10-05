MUMBAI, India, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Director (Marketing) Mr. Subhankar Sen said the matches of Indian Football team represent more than just exciting sporting encounters offering an opportunity to inspire millions of young Indians to dream bigger and engage with sport.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Fortune Global 500 company and a Maharatna PSU, is sponsoring the Indian football team's high-profile international fixtures against former FIFA World Cup champions Uruguay and Brazil, scheduled to be played in Kolkata.

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Brazil defeated India 4–0 at Salt Lake Stadium after India put up a strong fight in the opening 27 minutes. The Blue Tigers entered the match with confidence after holding 44th-ranked Panama to a 1–1 draw, but Brazil, ranked fifth in the world, gradually took control of the game. Brazil's superior quality and attacking strength helped them score four goals and secure a comfortable victory over India.

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On the sidelines of the game, Mr. Subhankar Sen emphasised that BPCL believes sport has the power to unite, inspire and create pathways for excellence, adding that the company's association with these landmark fixtures reflects its continued commitment to supporting Indian sport and its athletes.

Speaking about the association, Mr. Subhankar Sen, Director (Marketing), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), said, "BPCL is proud to support the Indian football team as it takes on two of the most celebrated names in world football, Uruguay and Brazil. These matches represent more than just exciting sporting encounters; they are an opportunity to inspire millions of young Indians to dream bigger and engage with sport. At BPCL, we believe that sport has the power to unite, inspire and create pathways for excellence, and our association with these landmark fixtures reflects our continued commitment to supporting Indian sport and its athletes."

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The two marquee encounters are bringing some of world football's most celebrated teams to India, offering Indian football fans an opportunity to witness the national team compete against two globally renowned footballing nations. The fixtures are expected to provide a significant platform for Indian football and contribute to the growing popularity of the sport across the country.

BPCL has always been at the forefront of promoting Indian sports and supporting athletes across disciplines. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Fortune Global 500 company and a Maharatna PSU, is currently backing Team India as its Principal Partner at the 20th Asian Games. The company was also a Principal Sponsor of the Commonwealth Games 2026, further strengthening its association with Indian sport on major international platforms.

In line with its long-term commitment to nurturing sporting talent, BPCL announced the launch of the BPCL Sports Scholarship Initiative last year. The initiative aims to support and nurture emerging sports talent across India by providing financial assistance to promising young athletes, enabling them to focus on their training and competitive aspirations at both national and international levels.

Over the years, BPCL has been proud to be associated with a galaxy of Indian sporting champions who have brought laurels to the nation through their performances on the global stage. The company's sporting associations have included Saina Nehwal and R.M.V. Guru Sai Dutt in Badminton; Soumyajit Ghosh and Sanil Shetty in Table Tennis; Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari in Archery; Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Kuldeep Yadav in Cricket; S.V. Sunil, Harmanpreet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay and Varun Kumar in Hockey; Jerome Vinith in Volleyball; Rishank Devadiga and Vishal Mane in Kabaddi; Vaibhav Suri and Abhijeet Gupta in Chess; Manan Chandra and Shahbaaz Adil Khan in Snooker; and Manasi Joshi and Manoj Sarkar in Para Badminton.

Through its sustained support for athletes, teams and sporting events, BPCL continues to contribute to the development of India's sporting ecosystem and provide platforms that inspire the next generation of sporting talent.

The upcoming India-Uruguay and India-Brazil fixtures add another significant chapter to BPCL's association with Indian sport, bringing together the excitement of international football and the company's enduring commitment to supporting sporting excellence in the country.

About Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL):

Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the club of companies having greater operational and financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, fuel stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 25,300+ Fuel Stations, over 1000+ CNG stations, over 6,250+ LPG distributorships, 440+ Lubes distributorships, 81 POL storage locations, 56 LPG Bottling Plants, 83 Aviation Service Stations, 5 Lube blending plants and 6 cross-country pipelines.

Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has Electric vehicle charging stations at 6800+ Fuel Stations. With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing an ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting several initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be an admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation and technology.

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