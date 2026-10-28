Bharat Soka Gakkai Honours Changemakers at 2026 Sustainability Awards

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 28: As rising air pollution and scanty rainfall underscore the impact of climate change, Bharat Soka Gakkai (BSG), an organization devoted to promoting Peace, Culture, Education and Sustainability, honored the efforts of individuals who are trying to make a difference through its second BSG Awards for Excellence in Sustainability in New Delhi.

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The awards spotlight initiatives that encourage meaningful action towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

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At the heart of the awards is BSG’s commitment to Sustainable Human Behaviour (SHB), rooted in the belief that lasting change begins with how we think, choose and act. By learning about sustainability, reflecting on our choices, taking action and empowering others, each person can help protect the dignity of all life and build healthier communities.

Mr Vinay Jain, Chairperson, BSG, said in his inaugural address: “Sustainability begins with respect for the dignity of all life. When this respect shapes our daily choices, each of us can become a force for change. These awards celebrate that potential and the courage to act on it.”

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Chief Guest Mr Jalaj Ashwin Dani, Founder of Asiana Fund and Dani Foundation, and Co-promoter of Asian Paints, highlighted the importance of inspiring others to act:

“The real value of sustainability lies not only in the impact we create, but in our ability to inspire others to act. By recognizing those who are already making a difference, we can help their ideas travel further and create a larger impact.”

The second edition of the awards highlighted contributions across 14 categories, including circularity, biodiversity conservation, sustainable fashion and craftsmanship, education and youth empowerment, healthcare and well-being, gender equality, technology and innovation, and community action.

Sustainability is not a feel-good initiative; it is the need of the hour! Guest of Honour Mr Pranshu Singhal, Founder, Karo Sambhav, stated: “The sustainability challenge before us is urgent, and it can only be met at population scale: millions of people changing everyday habits. I applaud BSG for honouring those who inspire others to act.”

Nominations were assessed by an eminent jury comprising Mr Gaurav Shah, CEO, ARMMAN; Dr Ruby Makhija, Ophthalmologist and Founder, Why Waste Wednesdays Foundation; Mr Ripudaman Singh Bevli, Plogman of India and Founder, Litter Free India; Dr Aditi Haldar, Director, South Asia, Global Reporting Initiative (GRI); Mr Vikas Verma, Regional Head, North India, UNDP; and Dr Pranab J. Patar, Climate Specialist.

By sharing changemakers’ stories, the awards seek to encourage learning and new partnerships among individuals, educational institutions, community groups and businesses. The aim is to help meaningful ideas reach more people and inspire lasting action beyond the event. The awards carry forward the spirit of humanitarian competition: striving to contribute more to society while encouraging others to do the same.

Dr. Jaya Rao - Head External Relations BSG in her vote of thanks said, “Through these Awards, we amplify stories of change to inspire everyday action. Every sustainable choice matters, and each of us has a role in shaping a better future.”

About Bharat Soka Gakkai

Bharat Soka Gakkai empowers individuals through peace, culture, education and sustainability. Its BSG for SDG initiative, launched in 2021, encourages people to make sustainability part of everyday life through awareness, education and community action.

bsgsustainabilityawards.org | www.bharatsokagakkai.org

Enquiries: team@bsgsustainabilityawards.org |Rahul Jain: +91 9810173231, rahul.co.in@gmail.com

Winners

Category Name: Sustainability Champion – “Power of One” Award

Name: Anil Kumar Bishnoi

Category Name: Sustainability Champion – “Power of One” Award

Name: Dr. Nirmala Krishnan

Category Name: Sustainability Education & Youth Empowerment Award

Name: School Chameleons

Category Name: Grassroots Community Engagement for Sustainability Award

Name: Karri Joginaidu (Sarada Valley Development Samithi)

Category Name: Grassroots Community Engagement for Sustainability Award

Name: Neha Upadhyaya

Category Name: Excellence in Healthcare & Well-being

Name: Dr. Kavita Ashish Satav

Category Name: Circular Future Award

Name: Vihaan Agarwal (OneStepGreener)

Category Name: Circular Future Award

Name: Megha Phansalkar (Tisser Artisans Trust)

Category Name: ESG Leadership Award

Name: Black Box

Category Name: Biodiversity & Ecosystem Conservation

Name: The Corbett Foundation

Category Name: Sustainability Storytellers & Digital Advocates

Name: Suneet Zishan Langar (Epistle Communication)

Category Name: Sustainable Technology & Innovation

Name: Ravindra Joshi (AmpCycle)

Category Name: Sustainable Human Behaviour (SHB)

Name: Dr. Vishal Gandhi (BIORx Ventures)

Category Name: Sustainability Excellence Award – Corporate & Institutional

Name: Namita Gupta (Airveda)

Category Name: Leadership Towards Fostering Gender Equality

Name: Sarika Wankhade (Sukhaya Foundation)

Category Name: Leadership Towards Fostering Gender Equality

Name: Ayushi Sinha (Indraprastha College For Women, Delhi)

Category Name: Collaborative Action for Sustainability Impact

Name: Ashish (Self Reliant Initiatives Through Joint Action (Srijan))

Category Name: Collaborative Action for Sustainability Impact

Name: Karuna Singh (Earth Day Network India)

Category Name: Sustainable Fashion & Craftsmanship Award

Name: Nishit Sangomla

BSG x NATURE:RE National Photography Competition

Winner 1: Mrigank Shekhar

Winner 2: Odette Katrak

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