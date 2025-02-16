Bharat Tex 2025: PM emphasises authenticity of handlooms in age of technology

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, participating in the Bharat Tex 2025, said that it is important to maintain the authenticity of handloom craftsmanship in the age of technology.

"Any sector excels when it has a skilled workforce and skill plays a crucial role in the textile industry," exclaimed PM Modi.

Adding that efforts were being made to create a skilled talent pool, he highlighted the role of National Centres of Excellence for skilling and mentioned that the Samarth scheme is aiding in developing the necessary skills for the value chain.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of maintaining the authenticity of handloom craftsmanship in the age of technology.

He highlighted the efforts to enhance the skills and opportunities for handloom artisans, ensuring their products reach global markets.

"Over the past 10 years, more than 2400 large marketing events have been organised to promote handlooms," he added.

He also mentioned the creation of the India-hand-made e-commerce platform to boost online marketing of handloom products, which has seen thousands of handloom brands register. The Prime Minister pointed out the significant benefits of GI tagging for handloom products.

Further, he said that India's textile industry can turn 'fast fashion waste' into an opportunity, leveraging the country's diverse traditional skills in textile recycling and up-cycling, speaking at the second edition Bharat Tex 2025.

The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of maximising resource utilisation and minimising waste generation in the textile industry.

He highlighted the issue of "fast fashion waste," where millions of garments are discarded monthly due to changing trends, posing significant environmental and ecological threats.

He noted that by 2030, fashion waste could reach 148 million tons, with less than a quarter of textile waste being recycled today.

PM Modi remarked that India's textile industry can turn this concern into an opportunity, leveraging the country's diverse traditional skills in textile recycling and upcycling.

He pointed out examples such as the creation of mats, rugs, and coverings from old or leftover fabrics, and fine quilts made from even torn clothes in Maharashtra.

He emphasised that innovation in these traditional arts can lead to global market opportunities. He announced that the Textile Ministry has signed an MoU with the Standing Conference of Public Enterprises and e-Marketplace to promote upcycling, with many upcyclers already registered.

Pilot projects for door-to-door collection of textile waste are being conducted in cities like Navi Mumbai and Bangalore. The Prime Minister encouraged startups to join these efforts, explore opportunities, and take early steps to lead in the global market.

He projected that India's textile recycling market could reach USD 400 million in the next few years, while the global recycled textile market is estimated to reach USD 7.5 billion.

He remarked that with the right direction, India could achieve a larger share in this market.

PM Modi remarked that centuries ago, when India was at the pinnacle of prosperity, the textile industry played a significant role in that prosperity.

He emphasised that as India progresses towards the goal of becoming Viksit Bharat, the textile sector will once again play a major role.

The Prime Minister highlighted that events like Bharat Tex are strengthening India's position in this sector. He concluded his address by expressing confidence that this event will continue to set new records of success and reach new heights each year.

Union Minister for Textiles, Giriraj Singh and the Minister of state for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita were present on the occasion among other dignitaries.

The Prime Minister addressed the Bharat Tex 2025 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi today.

He also took a walkthrough of the exhibition showcased on the occasion.

The Prime Minister highlighted that Bharat Tex was becoming a strong platform for engagement, collaboration and partnership for policymakers, CEOs and industry leaders from across the world. He lauded the efforts of all the stakeholders involved in the organization of the event.

"More than 120 countries are participating in the Bharat Tex today," said PM Modi.

He added that this meant that every exhibitor had the exposure to more than 120 countries, giving them the opportunity to expand their business from local to global.

He added that those entrepreneurs in search of new markets were getting a good exposure of the cultural needs of various global markets.

Recalling his visit to the exhibition at the event, the Prime Minister remarked that he visited many stalls and interacted with entrepreneurs. He also highlighted that many participants shared their experiences of joining Bharat Tex last year. They reported gaining new buyers on a large scale and expanding their business.

The Prime Minister remarked that this event is significantly boosting investments, exports, and overall growth in the textile sector.

PM Modi urged the banking sector to cater to the needs of the entrepreneurs from the textile sector to help expand their business thereby creating employment and opportunities.

"Bharat Tex showcases the cultural diversity of India through our traditional garments," remarked the Prime Minister.

He added that from east to west, north to south, India has a vast range of traditional attire.

He highlighted various types of garments, such as Lucknowi chikankari, bandhani from Rajasthan and Gujarat, patola from Gujarat, Banarasi silk from Varanasi, Kanjivaram silk from the south, and pashmina from Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister emphasised that this is the right time for such events to promote the diversity and uniqueness of our textile industry, fostering its growth.

Highlighting that last year he discussed five factors for the textile industry: farm, fiber, fabric, fashion, and foreign, PM Modi remarked that this vision is becoming a mission for India, opening new growth avenues for farmers, weavers, designers, and traders.

"India saw a seven per cent increase in textile and apparel exports last year, and now ranks as the sixth-largest exporter of textiles and apparels in the world," he pointed out. He noted that India's textile exports have reached Rs 3 lakh crore, with a target to increase this to Rs 9 lakh crore by 2030.

Bharat Tex 2025, a mega global event, being held from February 14-17 at Bharat Mandapam, is unique because it brings together the entire textile value chain from raw materials to finished products including accessories under one single roof.

Bharat Tex platform is the textile industry's largest and most comprehensive event comprising a mega expo spread across two venues and showcasing the entire textile ecosystem. It also features a Global scale conference featuring over 70 conference sessions, Roundtables, Panel Discussions, and master classes. It will include exhibition that shall feature Special Innovation and Start up Pavilions. It will also include hackathons based Startup Pitch Fest and innovation fests, Tech tanks and design challenges providing funding opportunities for startups through leading investors.

Bharat Tex 2025 is attracting policymakers and global CEOs, over 5,000 Exhibitors, 6,000 international buyers from over 120 countries among various other visitors. Over 25 leading global textile bodies and associations from across the world including International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF), International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC), EURATEX, Textile Exchange, US Fashion Industry Association (USFIA) among others are participating. (ANI)

