'Bharat – The Shining Star of Global Growth': Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at YiFi Entrepreneurship Summit 2025

India's Youth-Driven Rise Spotlighted at CII YiFi Summit 2025 Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8: At the CII’s Young Indians Financial Independence (YiFi) Summit 2025, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon’ble Minister of Tourism & Culture, Government of India, emphasised India’s pivotal role in uplifting the global economy.

“Bharat today stands as the one shining star poised to uplift the global economy. In a world driven by connectivity, India offers the most affordable access to data and the internet, empowering innovation at the grassroots. Our people are not just the largest consumers—they are becoming the best paymasters. And with tourism contributing over 10% to global output, India’s rich heritage, culture, and experiences are set to make us a global tourism powerhouse. This is Bharat’s moment—to lead, to inspire, and to deliver growth that is inclusive, resilient, and future-ready,” said the Minister.

The YiFi Summit, initiated in Kolkata last year, has grown into a powerful national platform, showcasing the entrepreneurial energy and financial aspirations of India’s youth. The 2025 edition continued its mission with expanded participation, a strong focus on rural enterprise, and thought leadership from across the country.

Reinforcing the theme of inclusive progress, Mr. Tarang Khurana, National Chairman, Young Indians (Yi), shared: “Today, we come together to celebrate more than just success; we celebrate passion, inclusion, and the unwavering spirit of entrepreneurship that is fueling Bharat’s rise. The presence of 15 inspiring rural entrepreneurs at this summit is a powerful reminder that sustainable progress begins at the grassroots. Their journeys reflect resilience, innovation, and the will to build solutions that matter.” Underscoring the link between economic empowerment and youth leadership, Mr. Rishi Kumar Bagla, Chairman, CII Western Region and Chairman & Managing Director, BG Electricals & Electronics India Ltd., said: “Through Young Indians, we’ve built one of the most vibrant youth networks in the country. The YiFi Summit is a powerful extension of this effort because financial independence is central to entrepreneurship. And financial literacy, access to credit, understanding new funding models—these are as important as the business idea itself.” Mr. Pradeep Chenthilkumar, Joint Chair–Entrepreneurship, Young Indians (Yi), spoke about the evolving identity of the nation: “India and Bharat together are shaping a new narrative, one where digital transformation, entrepreneurial spirit, and shared aspirations are rewriting the rules of progress. We are not just witnessing change; we are co-creating it. From resilience to reinvention, every story is a testament to the power of inspiration and the unstoppable rise of a new Bharat.” The YiFi Summit 2025 stood as a testament to the power of youth-driven impact, with financial empowerment, grassroots innovation, and national ambition at its heart.

Dr. Atisha Keswani, Co-Chair, Young Indians – Mumbai Chapter “YiFi has been an emotional journey from challenges to opportunities, from ideas to impact. As Co-Chair, I feel immense pride in how our team curated this summit with intent and integrity. YiFi is more than a milestone it’s a youth-led movement we’ll carry forward.” Mr. Vaibhav Sachdev, Chair, Young Indians – Mumbai Chapter “Hosting YiFi 2025 has been a moment of pride for the Mumbai chapter. Our team’s passion and perseverance turned a vision into reality, creating something truly meaningful for the city and the country. This summit is a symbol of what young leaders can achieve together.” (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

