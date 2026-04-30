Bharat Vibhushan Samman 2026 Celebrated with Grandeur at Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Chandigarh

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Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 30: The prestigious Bharat Vibhushan Samman - 2026 was organized with great dignity and grandeur at the Regional Hall of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Sector 1, Chandigarh. The event brought together distinguished personalities, eminent achievers, and dignitaries from across the nation to celebrate excellence and outstanding contributions in various fields.

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The event was graced by Sardar Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Hon'ble Speaker, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, as the Chief Guest, whose esteemed presence added significance to the occasion and inspired all attendees with his encouraging address.

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Adding further prestige to the event, Sardar Jai Krishan Singh Rouri, Hon'ble Deputy Speaker, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, graced the occasion as the Special Guest of Honor, motivating awardees with his presence and words of encouragement.

The ceremony was further honored by the presence of eminent Guests of Honor, including:

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* Shri Ram Lok Khatana, Secretary, Punjab Vidhan Sabha

* Sardar Surinder Singh Moti, Secretary to the Speaker

* Mr. Sahil Luthra, Managing Director, Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Delhi

* Dr. Abhishek Gilara, Director, Advit Jewels & Rambhajo, Jaipur, Rajasthan

The event was meticulously organized by Dr. Atul Kumar Sharma, President, Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education Charitable Trust (ISRHE), along with Ms. Reshu Gupta, Secretary, ISRHE. Both dignitaries shared the stage with the Chief Guest and played a vital role in successfully conducting the ceremony.

The program commenced with the National Anthem, setting a tone of patriotism and pride. The proceedings were gracefully conducted by the Masters of Ceremony, Miss Gauri Sharma and Miss Geet Sharma, who ensured a smooth and engaging flow throughout the event.

During the ceremony, distinguished individuals from diverse sectors such as education, healthcare, social work, industry, research, and public service were felicitated with the Bharat Vibhushan Samman - 2026 in recognition of their exceptional achievements and contributions toward nation-building.

In his address, the Chief Guest appreciated the efforts of ISRHE in recognizing and promoting excellence across India. He emphasized the importance of acknowledging individuals who contribute selflessly to societal development and inspire others through their work.

The event concluded with the National Anthem, marking a respectful and patriotic closure to a highly successful and memorable event.

The Bharat Vibhushan Samman continues to stand as a symbol of honor, inspiration, and national pride, encouraging individuals and organizations to strive for excellence and contribute meaningfully to society.

Bharat Vibhushan Samman - 2026 | Awardee List

1. Mr. Sahil Luthra - Atmanirbhar Bharat Defence Leadership

2. Dr. Neeraj Kumar - Excellence in Economics Teaching & Research

3. Mr. Kishor Kumar - Excellence in Iconic Brands Leadership for Valuable Contribution in Education, Social and Culture

4. Dr. Vaibhav R Deogirkar - Lifetime Achievement in Healthcare Services

5. Dr. (Hon) Babita Hundal - Lifetime Achievement in Art, Culture & Heritage Promotion

6. Dr. Meraj Ahamad Ansari - Pioneer Homeopath Athlete Award

7. Amb. Dr. Chandra Lal Bharti - Excellence in Social Work for Dalit Upliftment & Human Rights

8. Dr. S C Pandey - Author and Excellence in Research

9. Mr. Bikramjeet Singh - Global Excellence in AI and IoT Leadership

10. Dr. Shiv Charan Singh - Aerospace & Aviation Thought Leadership Award

11. Dr. Digambar Sitaram Tayade - Excellence in Sustainable Urban Development

12. Dr. Alka Rani - Excellence in Education & Academic Leadership

13. Miss Sivkan Kaur - Little Star of Punjabi Traditional Dance

14. (Mr.) Dr. Brajadulal Chakrabarti - Visionary Award in Engineering Manufacturing, Industrial Administration & Social Contribution

15. Mr. Naresh Raghani Madhukar - Distinguished Achievement in Literature & Creative Writing

16. Dr. Harbhajan Singh - Transformational Leadership in Education Award

17. Ms. Deepti Sehgal - Excellence in Women Empowerment & Leadership

18. Mr. Vinay Mishra - Emerging Talent in Contemporary Singing

19. Dr. (CA) Sudhir Garg - Excellence in Taxation and Financial Advisory Services Award

20. Mr. Vineet Gandhi - Excellence in Social Work & Community Development

21. Er. Sandeep Kumar - Excellence in Academic Leadership Award

22. Dr. Inderjeet Kaur Arora - Outstanding Contribution to Academia and Literature Award

23 Advocate Shivani Saini - Literary Contribution & Creative Excellence in Legal Mentorship

24. Mrs. Vimala Budania - Outstanding Contribution to Education and Humanitarian Service

25. Dr. Jignesh Joshi - Visionary Leader of India's Smart City

26. Mr. Alok Kumar - iNSIGHTS AI Startup of the Year

27. Ms. Shweta Shankar Kunjir - Woman of Influence in Business

28. Mrs. Poonam More Todkar - Inspiring Woman Entrepreneur & Social Reformer

29. Dr. Anamika Aval - Best Practitioner in Energy Healing and Alternative Therapies

30. Ms. Chanda Sharma - Outstanding Spiritual Leadership Guidance

31. Acharya Santosh Kumar Pandey - Influencer in Astrology & Occult Sciences Award

32. Mr. Pawan Reley - Legal Advocacy and Social Justice

33. Dr. Chaitali Das - Reviving the Jute Industry and Reforming Prison Inmates through Social Initiatives

34. Shri Dharma Ram Khoja - Outstanding Leadership & Business Excellence Award

35. Dr. Sanjay Dhanka - Academic Excellence with Research Leadership & Innovation

36. Prof. (Dr.) Rajeev Kumar Dubey - Distinguished Service in Healthcare & Medical Field

37. Mr. Lachman Singh - Distinguished Academic Leadership Award

38. Dr. Ravinder Randev - Visionary Founder in Ayurveda & Natural Healthcare

39. Dr. Sunil Kumar - Innovations and Excellence in Autism Management

40. Mr. Shree Krishan Choudhary - Excellence in Entrepreneurship and Innovations

41. Mr. Arshdeep Walia - Distinguished Service in Radio Journalism & Broadcasting

42. Dr. Tanupriya Bindal - Dynamic Healthcare Professional Award

43. Mr. Lokesh Kirar - Excellence in Post-Sales Support & Service Innovation - Electronics & Fintech

44. Mrs. Simmi Bedi - Social Impact & Community Transformation Award

45. Dr. Kurumalla Naveen Kumar - Excellence in Education and Social Welfare

46. Fly Wellness Private Limited - Wellness Innovation Excellence Award

47. Dr. Devinder Preet Singh - Center of Excellence in Healthcare Services

48. Professor Dr. Mamidanna Sreedhar - Excellence in Multidisciplinary Research & Innovation

49. Dr. N. Basetti - Iconic Healthcare Leader

50. Ms. Mamidanna S. Devasena - Art & Heritage Luminary Award

51. Dr. Mahesh B - Visionary Education Leader Award

52. Dr. Kanchan Negi - Outstanding Woman Icon Award in Media, Education & Social Development

53. Dr. Anil Santu Kale - Visionary Leader in Healthcare and Education

54. Shri Mallesha G B - Exceptional Spiritual Leadership & Social Empowerment Award

55. Mr. Nandan Patel - Excellence in Digital Innovation & Tech Entrepreneurship

56. Astonea Labs Limited - Visionary Organization in Pharmaceutical Sciences & Innovation

57. Dr. Mahendra Rathoriya - Integrative Medicine Excellence in AYUSH Practices

58. Mr. Sagar Shivaji Patil - Outstanding Contribution to Media Industry

59. Prof. Dr. Prabhpreet B. Singh - Clinical Excellence in Physiotherapy and Pain Management

60. Mr. Vikas Kumar Gupta - Mentor of the Year in Academic Excellence

61. Dr. Sarika Kiranrao Mokadam - Excellence in Para Veterinary Care & Emergency Animal Support

62. Dr. Kiran Damodharrao Mokadam - Outstanding Contribution to Animal Welfare & Social Service

63. Dr. Anil Manohar Khadse - Energy Conservation & R&D Excellence

64. Mr. Satinder Pal Singh - Outstanding Leadership in Waste Management & Recycling

65. Dr. Tariq Hussain - Innovative Leader in Nuclear Medicine & Cancer Imaging

66. Shri Satish Narharrao Vidolkar - Visionary Leader in Agriculture & Social Empowerment

67. Mrs. Ranjit Kaur - Visionary Architect of Modern Living Spaces

68. Dr. R. S. Gajendiran - Distinguished Service in Public Health & Community Care

69. Swami Brahm Muni Ji - Visionary Spiritual Guru Award

70. Dr. Valiba Vitthal Popere - Excellence in Social Service & Community Development

71. Md. Akram Saifi - Advanced Engineering in Intelligent Fitness Machines

72. Dr. Parvesh Kumar - Global Excellence in Ayurveda and Natural Healthcare

73. Shubh Enterprises - Outstanding Performance in Large-Scale CCTV Deployment

74. CA Prakash Sharma - Distinguished Professional in Accounting & Finance

75. Dr. Meena Garg - Distinguished Service in Social Welfare

76. Mr. Harshavardhan Gowda - Outstanding Achievement in Corporate Growth

77. Dr. Anil Thapar - Lifetime Excellence in Social Impact & Humanitarian Service

78. Mr. Gian Singh Sehrawat - Lifetime Contribution to Wrestling & Sports Excellence

79. Dr. A. Shaji George - Distinguished Contribution to Technology Research & Writing (AI, Cloud, Cybersecurity & ICT)

80. Devvrat Puri Goswami (Detective Dev) - Distinguished Excellence Award for Investigation

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