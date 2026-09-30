BharatBenz Expands Presence in North India with New 3S Facility in Gorakhpur in partnership with PPS Trucking

PPS-BharatBenz inaugurated the new 3S (Sales, Service & Spares) facility at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), September 30, 2026 : Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), the maker of BharatBenz trucks and buses today inaugurated its new BharatBenz 3S facility in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Operated by PPS Trucking, the new facility further strengthens BharatBenz’s and PPS Trucking’s commitment to expanding service and spares accessibility and supporting customers operating in diverse commercial vehicle markets.

Advertisement

Strategically located at Kasarol Village, Sahjanwa (GIDA), Gorakhpur, along NH 27 connecting Lucknow, Ayodhya and Gorakhpur, the new 75,000 sq. ft. spacious facility features 11 fully equipped bays, including 9 service bays and 2 accident repair bays, with an annual servicing capacity of up to 4,100 vehicles. The workshop is equipped with advanced diagnostic systems, modern tools and a comprehensive inventory of genuine BharatBenz spare parts, enabling efficient turnaround times and reliable maintenance support. Customers will also have access to 24x7 roadside assistance, supported by a fleet of mobile service vans, along with facilities such as a washing bay and wheel-alignment facility, helping enhance vehicle uptime and operational efficiency.

Advertisement

Gorakhpur occupies a strategically important position on the commercial, and logistics map of North India, connecting Eastern Uttar Pradesh with Central Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, the Northeast and the Nepal region. The area has also witnessed sustained commercial vehicle movement driven by agricultural produce, construction and infrastructure development, industrial activity and the transportation of construction materials, including sand and stone chips. The surrounding Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) region further adds to the commercial vehicle opportunity, with industrial and manufacturing activity generating movement of raw materials and finished goods. The location of the new workshop on NH 27 provides convenient access for both locally based fleets and commercial vehicles including intercity buses travelling through the region, enabling faster access to specialised service and reducing vehicle downtime.

Commenting on the expansion and significant partnership, Rajiv Chaturvedi, President & Chief Business Officer, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said, “The expansion of our network reflects BharatBenz’s commitment to being closer to our customers and supporting their businesses. Gorakhpur is strategically positioned with significant movement of commercial vehicles supporting infrastructure, industrial and freight activity across the region. Our partnership with PPS Trucking enables us to bring a large-scale, professionally equipped service facility to this market, strengthening access to genuine parts, trained technical expertise and faster service support to help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently and profitably.”

Advertisement

Speaking on the inauguration of the new touchpoint, Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Trucking, said, “We are delighted to further strengthen our network with the addition of new PPS Trucking-BharatBenz outlet, taking our network in Uttar Pradesh to 20 touchpoints. Gorakhpur’s strategic location enables us to serve a wider customer base in this key logistics and transport corridor connecting Eastern Uttar Pradesh to Northeast India and Nepal. This expansion brings us closer to our customers and reinforces our commitment to providing faster, seamless service support, enhancing vehicle uptime and driving greater profitability for our customers.”

Designed with a strong focus on operational efficiency and driver well-being, the workshop features dedicated rest areas and customer-centric amenities to make the service experience more convenient for drivers and fleet operators. The facility will be operated by a team of 48 trained and certified technicians, reinforcing PPS Trucking’s commitment to service quality, technical expertise and maximising vehicle uptime.

After-sales excellence remains a key pillar of the collaboration between BharatBenz and PPS Trucking. The new service centre will provide comprehensive maintenance and repair solutions for BharatBenz trucks and buses, including preventive maintenance programmes, scheduled servicing, on-site support and express service options designed to minimise operational disruptions. The inauguration further reinforces the shared commitment of BharatBenz and PPS Trucking to providing commercial vehicle customers with accessible, reliable and efficient after-sales support across North India.

Media Contact:

Shina Satyapal: shina.satyapal@daimlertruck.com

Bhargav T S: bhargav.t_s@daimlertruck.com

Vishal Thapa: Vishal.Thapa@ppsmotors.in

For further information:

https://dicv.daimlertruck.com/ and https://www.bharatbenz.com/

Daimler Truck at a Glance

Daimler Truck is one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, operating 35 main locations and employing around 100,000 people worldwide. With 130 years of heritage — dating back to the invention of the first trucks and buses — Daimler Truck is committed to a clear purpose: For all who keep the world moving. Together with its global partners, the company is shaping the future of transportation with the ambition to be the industry’s leading truck and bus manufacturer. Daimler Truck focuses on delivering sustainable, regulation compliant transport solutions that enable our customers to succeed in their respective markets. The company operates through four key segments*: Trucks North America (Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses), Mercedes-Benz Trucks (including BharatBenz), Daimler Buses (Mercedes Benz and Setra) and Daimler Truck Financial Services. Daimler Truck’s portfolio includes light-, medium-, and heavy- duty trucks for long haul, distribution, construction, vocational and defense applications. In the bus segment, the company offers city buses, school buses, coaches and bus chassis. In addition to vehicle sales, Daimler Truck also offers financing products, after-sales services, digital and connectivity solutions.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles at a Glance

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (DICV), a wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, is the maker of BharatBenz trucks and buses in India. Established in 2009, DICV serves the Indian commercial vehicle market while also contributing as a manufacturing, engineering and export hub for Daimler Truck's global operations. BharatBenz was commercially launched in 2012, offering trucks across the 10-55 tonne range and buses for school, staff and intercity applications. Since launch, more than 230,000 BharatBenz trucks and buses have been delivered to customers across India. DICV operates a 400-acre integrated manufacturing and R&D facility at Oragadam near Chennai and is supported by more than 4,000 employees, over 400 suppliers and more than 430 dealer and service touchpoints nationwide. DICV also contributes to Daimler Truck's global footprint through exports of vehicles and parts to more than 70 markets worldwide, including exports of more than 75,000 trucks and buses and over 330 million parts.

As the anchor entity for the ISEAA (India, South-East Asia and Australia-Pacific) customer region within the Mercedes-Benz Trucks Segment, DICV supports closer regional collaboration while continuing to advance BharatBenz's focus on safety, productivity, customer uptime and future-ready mobility solutions for India's commercial transportation ecosystem.

PPS Trucking at a glance:

PPS Trucking is part of a larger automobile group - one of the country's largest spread automobile conglomerates - with a rich experience of 75+ years, operates through 720+ automobile touch-points across 18 states supported by a dedicated team of over 18,000 expert professionals. PPS Trucking provides exceptional service and upholds high standards of professionalism. The conglomerate represents a diverse spectrum of auto segments, including 21 brands in passenger vehicles, light and heavy commercial vehicles, and construction equipment.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)