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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 25: During the India-Norway Business and Research Summit in Oslo, BharathCloud participated in discussions on digital infrastructure, innovation, renewable energy, AI infrastructure, and technological cooperation between India and Norway. The summit was an event where policymakers, innovators, researchers, businessmen, and technologists from both India and Norway gathered to explore possibilities that could define the future of digitalisation on a global scale.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, and Crown Prince Haakon, along with over 50 companies and more than 250 participants from the India-Norway business and research community, took part in the summit. The participation came at a time when the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) was already taking shape and would boost innovation and technological collaboration between the two nations.

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As a representative of BharathCloud, Sheetal Srikanth, took part in the discussions concerning sovereign cloud ecosystems, AI-ready infrastructures, cybersecurity, digital public infrastructures, and the emerging significance of secure regional data ecosystems as organisations fast-track their AI journey.

However, on an even wider scope, the summit's discussions made clear that nations across the globe are placing a greater emphasis on developing trusted digital sovereign AI-ready infrastructures, secure cloud ecosystems, industrial digitalisation, AI-led transformations, and sustainable technology partnerships.

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While interacting with the media, Sheetal Srikanth, Founding Member, BharathCloud, said, "India's digital economy is projected to contribute nearly 20% of the country's national income by 2029-30, which clearly reflects how critical digital infrastructure has become for long-term economic growth. Initiatives like the proposed India-Norway Bridge can strengthen collaboration between startups, investors, and research ecosystems from both countries, creating new opportunities across deep tech, AI, clean technology, and industrial digitalisation."

Topics discussed at the conference included possibilities for increasing collaboration between India and Norway in areas such as digitalisation, clean technologies, AI for industrial use, cloud computing, cyber security, digital governance, Maritime decarbonisation, start-up ecosystems and innovations in energy and research collaborations. In addition, the discussions highlighted how AI, cloud computing, predictive analytics, Internet of Things, and digital platforms can help make industries sustainable and resilient.

BharathCloud's involvement is indicative of Indian technology companies becoming increasingly involved in international discussions on sovereign AI platforms and cloud ecosystems.

About BharathCloud

BharathCloud is a Hyderabad-based sovereign AI cloud services provider delivering secure, scalable, and AI-driven solutions to businesses and startups globally. BharathCloud offers end-to-end cloud and digital transformation solutions, including IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, AI/ML, HPC, and innovative platforms offering AI-powered smart storage and Bharat Big Bucket(B3), KaaS (Kubernetes-as-a-Service). Its enterprise-grade infrastructure ensures high performance, multi-location backups, disaster recovery, and compliance with global standards such as ISO 27001, TPN and HIPAA.

For more information, visit www.bharathcloud.com

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