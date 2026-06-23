BharathCloud Signs MoU with ICSI to Bring Sovereign Cloud Infrastructure to Company Secretaries Across India

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 23: BharathCloud, India's sovereign AI cloud provider, has signed an MoU with The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) in Pune to extend purpose-built cloud solutions to Company Secretaries and ICSI members across the country. The MoU marks a step toward helping India's corporate governance and compliance professionals move away from ageing, on-premise IT setups and towards cloud environments that are built around the specific compliance, data residency, and security requirements of professional practice.

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Under the arrangement, ICSI members will have access to BharathCloud's cloud infrastructure with tailored pricing structures designed to meet the needs of different practice sizes, whether it is an individual practitioner or a larger professional firm. The special pricing arrangement will remain available to ICSI members for a period of two years from the date of the MoU.

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BharathCloud will also provide onboarding support and training sessions to help firms deploy and use the cloud environment effectively. The broader offering covers reliable remote access to practice applications, encrypted client data storage, automated backups, and a cloud setup that does not require a dedicated IT person to manage. The goal is to make cloud adoption feel like a straightforward operational decision, not a complex infrastructure project.

The partnership also addresses BharathCloud's business continuity, focusing on the combination of 24/7 support, multi-location backups, and India-hosted data residency, which are relevant for professionals.

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Padma Reddy Sama, Co-Founder, BharathCloud, shared, "Company secretaries handle some of the most sensitive corporate, governance, compliance, and client information, yet for a long time the cloud options available to them were either too generic or too expensive to be practical. This partnership with ICSI is about changing that. We've built infrastructure that secures their data within Indian regulatory boundaries with tailored plans. We want Company Secretaries and CS firms to be able to adopt cloud confidently, not cautiously."

CS Pawan G Chandak, President, the ICSI, "The Company Secretary profession is evolving rapidly, making it imperative for our members to have access to digital solutions that are secure, compliant, and future-ready. The MoU with Bharath Cloud marks another significant step by ICSI towards empowering its members in their digital transformation journey. By providing access to cloud infrastructure designed with India's regulatory and data governance requirements in mind, this collaboration will help Company Secretaries navigate an increasingly digital business landscape with greater confidence and efficiency. It reflects ICSI's continued commitment to equipping its members with innovative tools and resources that enhance professional excellence and strengthen their role as trusted advisors in corporate governance."

The MoU between BharathCloud and ICSI expands our shared interest in helping Indian professionals work with better, more reliable digital infrastructure. For the company secretaries, BharathCloud broadens access to cloud services that have been designed with their operational context in mind.

About BharathCloud :

BharathCloud is a Hyderabad-based sovereign AI cloud services provider delivering secure, scalable, and AI-driven solutions to businesses and startups globally. BharathCloud offers end-to-end cloud and digital transformation solutions, including IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, AI/ML, HPC, and innovative platforms offering AI-powered smart storage and Bharat Big Bucket(B3), KaaS (Kubernetes-as-a-Service). Its enterprise-grade infrastructure ensures high performance, multi-location backups, disaster recovery, and compliance with global standards such as ISO 27001, TPN and HIPAA.

For more information, visit www.bharathcloud.com

About ICSI:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is a premier professional body set up under an Act of Parliament, i.e., the Company Secretaries Act, 1980, for the regulation and development of the profession of Company Secretaries in India. It functions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The Institute, being a pro-active body, focuses on top-quality education for students of the Company Secretaries Course and sets the best quality standards for CS members. The Institute has over 80,000 members and about 2.5 lakh students on its roll.

For more information, visit www.icsi.edu.

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