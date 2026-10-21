BharathCloud Signs MoU with Tatarstan’s IT Park to Strengthen India–Russia AI & Cloud Infrastructure Collaboration

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 21: BharathCloud, India’s sovereign AI cloud service provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the High-Technology Technopark “IT-Park” in Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, to facilitate AI & Cloud collaboration, Investment, and business partnerships between India and Russia.

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The MoU was signed at the II Russia-India Business Forum “TIME”: Russia-India Mutual Efficiency Business Forum 2026, which brought together businesses and industry players to discuss cooperation opportunities in areas such as AI & Cloud investment. The MoU establishes a framework for both organisations to explore joint ventures, facilitate cross-border business partnerships, and identify digital infrastructure collaboration opportunities, including tailored AI and cloud infrastructure solutions to support businesses of all sizes across diverse industries.

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Rahul Takkallapally, Co-Founder, BharathCloud, was invited by the Government of the Republic of Tatarstan to attend the forum’s “IT Bridge: Technologies Connecting Russia and India” session, which focused on AI & Cloud collaboration opportunities between Russia and India.

As per the MoU, the organisations will identify potential to link up businesses from both markets, support existing IT Park resident companies, and hold industry events, training programmes, workshops and business delegations to encourage knowledge exchange. Discussions on infrastructure support, expert assistance and collaboration projects may also be held as per the framework. BharathCloud is also proposing the concept of cloud embassies to strengthen the cross-border digital infrastructure.

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Rahul Takkallapally, Co-Founder, BharathCloud said, “As businesses look at opportunities beyond their home markets, access to the right AI & Cloud ecosystem and local business networks becomes important. This MoU gives us a platform to engage with partners in Tatarstan, understand areas of mutual interest and explore how Indian and Russian technology companies can work together on future opportunities.”

Ruslan Vlasov, Director, High-Technology Technopark ‘IT-Park’, Kazan, said, “India and Russia have opportunities to deepen cooperation in technology and digital infrastructure. With this MoU, we want to foster stronger linkages between the business ecosystems of both countries, assist firms in exploring each other’s markets and provide a stepping stone towards engaging in future joint projects.”

As part of the collaboration, Bharath Digital Infrastructure Association (BDIA) also participated in the MoU, bringing together industry stakeholders to explore opportunities for AI & Cloud collaboration and business partnerships between India and Russia.

The MoU is set to create new channels for business between Tatarstan and India to establish contacts, exchange experience, and create new growth potential. Creating a bridge between industry networks and business on both sides will help to strengthen cooperation and lay the foundation for AI & Cloud collaboration and digital infrastructure.

About BharathCloud

BharathCloud is a Hyderabad-based sovereign AI cloud services provider delivering secure, scalable, and AI-driven solutions to businesses and startups globally. BharathCloud offers end-to-end cloud and digital transformation solutions, including IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, AI/ML, HPC, and innovative platforms offering AI-powered smart storage and Bharat Big Bucket(B3), KaaS (Kubernetes-as-a-Service). Its enterprise-grade infrastructure ensures high performance, multi-location backups, disaster recovery, and compliance with global standards such as ISO 27001, TPN, and HIPAA.

For more information, visit www.bharathcloud.com

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