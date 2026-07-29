BharatNet nearly $17 billion project, telecom-broadband integration driving new digital revolution in India: Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said the Centre's ambitious BharatNet, a nearly USD 17 billion public sector project envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to connect every gram panchayat across the country, along with the integration of telecom and broadband infrastructure, is driving a new digital revolution in India.

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"A country that today has 500 million subscribers on 5G, a country that has a very ambitious public sector project of BharatNet, close to 17 billion dollars, visualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring about connectivity to every single gram panchayat across the length and breadth of India. And that capability and twinning of telecom along with broadband really brings about a new digital revolution, a revolution which India leads across the world," Scindia said.

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Speaking at the launch of the theme for the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, the minister described the occasion as a historic milestone, saying it marks 10 years of the Indian Mobile Congress alongside 12 years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, which, according to him, has empowered India's digital revolution.

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Scindia said India has witnessed a rapid transformation in the telecom sector over the past decade, moving from a 2G generation to a 5G generation through sustained investments in digital infrastructure and supportive government policies.

"I have always said that India was behind the world on 4G, marched with the world on 5G and we will lead the world on 6G," the minister said, reiterating the government's ambition to position India at the forefront of next-generation telecommunications.

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Referring to the theme of IMC 2026 -- "Scale Beyond Boundaries", Scindia said it reflects India's growing capabilities in telecommunications and digital technologies, as well as its expanding role in the global digital ecosystem.

He noted that India today has 500 million 5G subscribers, describing it as a reflection of the country's rapid adoption of next-generation telecom services and the pace at which digital connectivity has expanded.

The minister said BharatNet's nationwide rollout, combined with broadband expansion and telecom infrastructure, is laying the foundation for inclusive digital growth by extending connectivity to every gram panchayat across the country.

Scindia further said India has emerged as one of the world's largest telecom growth markets, making the Indian Mobile Congress a global platform for innovation, investment and collaboration.

"India presents one of the biggest growth markets of telecom worldwide and therefore the IMC today is no longer an Indian event, it is no longer a South Asian event, but it has today transformed into a global event," he said.

Inviting industry leaders, innovators, startups, policymakers and technology companies from across the world, Scindia said the Indian Mobile Congress 2026 will be held from October 7 to October 10 at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi.

He urged global stakeholders to participate in the event and be part of India's digital transformation journey, expressing confidence that the country's advances in telecommunications, broadband connectivity and emerging technologies will help shape the future of global digital innovation. (ANI)

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