Businesses on BharatNXT can now seamlessly send, receive and pay Invoices on the Bharat Connect for Business network.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

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BharatNXT, the B2B payments platform used by lakhs of Indian businesses, has gone live on Bharat Connect for Business, the interoperable B2B invoicing and payments network built by NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd (NBBL). The integration was announced at the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai, and is in partnership with PayU, India’s leading diversified fintech platform, as BharatNXT's payments partner on the network.

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The integration builds on BharatNXT’s existing invoicing and payment capabilities. Connecting to the interoperable Bharat Connect for Business network extends these workflows beyond BharatNXT’s platform, helping MSMEs transact with suppliers across participating platforms and creating a more connected experience across invoices, payments and collections, while building a digital, financeable record.

Why This Partnership, Why Now

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“We started BharatNXT with one belief: whether an invoice sits on the GST portal, arrives on WhatsApp, or comes across the counter on paper, a business should see it all in one place and pay it all from one place,” said Akshat Birla, Founder & CEO, BharatNXT. “That ambition now extends beyond payables to receivables and collections. NBBL has built that same belief as national infrastructure, interoperable at scale. Only an institution like NBBL could. Our ceiling just moved.”

For BharatNXT, the partnership marks an important step in its evolution from a payments platform into a financial operating system for MSMEs.

Bharat Connect for Business has grown and enabled ERPs, banks, merchant applications to connect to their network. Through this collaboration, BharatNXT adds a complementary, buyer-led channel by bringing its MSME users directly onto the network and connecting them with suppliers onboarded across participating platforms. This broadens participation across both sides of the ecosystem and advances the promise of interoperability, enabling buyers and suppliers to discover and transact regardless of the systems they use and helping bring NBBL’s vision to life.

From Payments to Credit, Collections and Inclusion

Financing is one of the five pillars identified by NBBL for Bharat Connect for Business, enabling businesses to discover multiple lenders on a single platform and leverage buyer-approved invoicing history. The Bain - NBBL report reinforces this potential: automated reconciliation of GST e-invoices can turn buyer-confirmed invoices into financeable records, paving the way for cash-flow-based underwriting. As invoices move through the network, suppliers build a verified transaction history, one that formal lenders have rarely been able to access seamlessly.

BharatNXT is also working with RBI-recognised lenders to translate this history into inclusive, cash-flow-based credit policies, while Bharat Connect for Business lowers the acquisition cost of reaching MSMEs that have traditionally remained underserved by the formal financial system.

On the collections side, BharatNXT is launching Seller Hub, providing suppliers with collection links, automated payment reminders and invoice discounting. Seller Hub also functions as a marketplace where buyers can bring and onboard their sellers onto the platform, while sellers already onboarded on BharatNXT gain an additional discovery channel to connect with potential buyers. When connected to Bharat Connect for Business, Seller Hub can turn every buyer-approved invoice into a faster, more cost-efficient collection experience, an offering BharatNXT also plans to open to other platforms across the network.

That same trail carries a public-interest dividend: tracked end to end, invoices and beneficiary payments give government and public-sector lenders visibility into how allocated funds reach India's smallest micro-enterprises. BharatNXT plans to build this with inclusion-focused organisations, public sector banks and government ministries.

"MSME B2B is a credit and collections problem as much as a payment one," said Aljo Joseph, Founder & CBO, BharatNXT. "Every invoice on this network creates a marketplace that builds credit history for the buyer, gives the supplier a faster way to collect, and adds to a transaction trail that can bring genuinely inclusive lending to the smallest MSMEs. We had built the buyer's half; Bharat Connect for Business now covers the supplier's side too, end to end."

The Partnership Ecosystem

PayU serves as BharatNXT's payments partner on Bharat Connect for Business, providing the regulated payments layer beneath the integration.

"B2B is where the next decade of Indian payments will be built, and Bharat Connect for Business gives the market the standard it has been missing. BharatNXT has built genuine depth on the buyer side of MSME payments, and we are glad to power their move onto the network," said Vineet Sethi, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer, PayU.

Noopur Chaturvedi, MD & CEO, NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd said "The future of B2B commerce will be built on interoperability, with standardized digital infrastructure."

How It Works

The integration is designed to remove friction at every step of a B2B transaction:

• Verified B2B identity: Businesses get a verified B2B ID using their GST or Udyam registration, connecting them directly with suppliers across the network.

• Digital invoicing: Invoices and purchase orders flow directly into the BharatNXT app, no back-and-forth emails, no lost attachments.

• Instant payment: Buyers review transaction details and pay instantly using multiple payment and credit options.

• Automatic reconciliation: ERP reconciliation happens in real time, keeping books accurate without manual effort.

The result is a seamless, end-to-end B2B payment and collection experience that benefits both sides of every transaction:

• For Buyers: Extended credit terms with full payment safety.

• For Sellers: Instant visibility into payments, access to Embedded Invoice Financing for early payment, and collection tools via the new Seller Hub.

About BharatNXT

BharatNXT is building the financial operating system for India's micro and small businesses. The platform unlocks credit for MSMEs and makes that credit usable for everyday business payments - vendor invoices, GST and utilities - from a single app. To date, BharatNXT has unlocked close to $2 billion in credit for over 300,000 transacting MSMEs, drawn from a registered base of more than 2 million businesses.

Beyond payments, BharatNXT is building the workflows small businesses run on - invoicing, collections and reconciliation - alongside contextual working capital embedded at the point of payment. Founded by Akshat Birla (Founder & CEO) and Aljo Joseph (Founder & CBO) and headquartered in Mumbai, the company aims to power Bharat's next 10 million entrepreneurs.

Watch the official BharatNXT × Bharat Connect for Business launch video [Click here].

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