BharatPe leads the AI-First Shift in Fintech with new Merchant AI Suite; launches Agentic AI and Credit Coach at GFF 2026 

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): BharatPe, one of India’s leading fintech companies, today launched BharatPe Agentic AI at the Global Fintech Fest 2026. This makes it one of the first fintech companies in the country to introduce an Agentic AI solution specifically for merchants and businesses. The company also unveiled Credit Coach, which leverages AI to increase Credit awareness amongst users.

BharatPe Agentic AI, built with Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform on Google Cloud, brings an intelligent assistant directly into the BharatPe for Business App, designed to understand merchant requirements and take action across more than 60 live systems in real time. Meanwhile, Credit Coach uses AI-powered personalisation and video to offer users a more engaging way to understand their credit profile and changes in their bureau score.

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BharatPe Agentic AI: Every Merchant's Personal Assistant

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BharatPe Agentic AI goes much beyond being just a conventional ‘Chat Bot’. It is built to empower every merchant with an AI Business Partner that helps them in running day to day operations. Built into the BharatPe for Business app, the assistant understands the merchant's business, products and interaction history, allowing it to communicate in their preferred language and take action on their behalf.

Integrating Google’s Gemini models, it brings voice and chat features together in a single interface, enabling merchants to interact naturally without navigating IVR menus, waiting on hold or following up for a callback. Available 24x7, the assistant can proactively follow up on requests, flag relevant issues and return with updates.

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Powered by task-execution capabilities, BharatPe Agentic AI connects with more than 60 live systems in real time, enabling it to respond to queries and take action across merchant requirements. It can assist with issues such as complaints and chargebacks, while also helping merchants grow their business by suggesting relevant products like CC on UPI, Loan, POS etc.

The assistant can draw on screen activity, interaction history and previous support tickets to provide more relevant assistance. Merchants can also choose its persona, avatar and voice. Supporting Hindi, English, Hinglish and regional languages, it can be interrupted mid-conversation, allowing for a more natural and conversational interaction.

Credit Coach: A Personalised Approach to Credit Awareness

BharatPe is also leveraging AI to make credit awareness more personalised and engaging through Credit Coach, a video-led initiative designed to help users better understand changes in their bureau score.

Available under the Credit Score section of the BharatPe for Business app, Credit Coach generates personalised videos, subject to user consent, featuring a digital avatar of Cricket legend and World Cup Winning Captain Rohit Sharma. The videos offer users a tailored view of their credit profile and the factors that may influence their bureau score.

Depending on the user's credit profile, the experience can provide an overview of their Bureau score, total and active loans and, where applicable, highlight upcoming overdue payments and written-off tradelines. It also offers guidance on maintaining and improving credit health, including timely repayments and responsible credit utilisation.

Credit Coach caters to different sets of users ranging from those with strong credit scores to those with overdue or written-off loans, no active credit history or those new to credit. The videos are available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, allowing users to access the experience in the language selected on the BharatPe for Business app.

Commenting on the launch of BharatPe’s AI Suite, Nalin Negi, CEO, BharatPe, said, “We see AI not as a layer of technology, but as a way to make financial services more intuitive, relevant and responsive to the way people actually work and transact. With BharatPe Agentic AI, we are moving beyond answering questions to helping merchants get things done, with Credit Coach, we are making credit awareness more personalised and actionable. These are early but important steps in our journey to build a more intelligent, India-first fintech platform.”

Harsh Dhand, Director of AI Partnerships, APAC, Google said: “We are thrilled that Google AI is helping transform how small businesses across India operate. With multimodal, voice-first intelligence in the BharatPe Agentic AI experience, we look forward to seeing Indian merchants across the country benefit from a trusted, multilingual daily partner that reduces everyday operational hurdles and accelerates financial inclusion nationwide.”

Pioneered AI powered advertisements with My Shop My Ad (MSMA)

BharatPe pioneered AI-led solutions for merchants. Through My Shop My Ad (MSMA), BharatPe enables merchants to create personalised advertisements in which Rohit Sharma’s AI avatar promotes their individual businesses, giving local merchants access to a brand-ambassador-style advertising experience.

Together, these initiatives reflect BharatPe's expanding application of AI across its ecosystem, spanning merchant assistance, personalised advertising and consumer experiences. (ANI)

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