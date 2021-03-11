BharatPe sacks staff, vendors; to claw back shares from Ashneer Grover

PTI

New Delhi, May 10

Payments startup BharatPe on Tuesday said it has terminated several employees and vendors as well as filed criminal cases against them for misconduct besides deciding to claw back former founder Ashneer Grover’s restricted shares in the firm.

The steps have been taken by the company following a detailed corporate governance review against the backdrop of alleged lapses and misdoings during the tenure of Grover as MD.

IPO-bound BharatPe has implemented a new code of conduct for senior management and employees and brought in a comprehensive vendor procurement policy to avoid a repeat of alleged lapses that happened when Grover was MD.