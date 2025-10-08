New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): BharatPe, India's leading fintech company, on Wednesday announced the launch of BharatPeX, its new PAPG-online brand that brings an "X-factor" to how enterprises run payments. It combines a modern online payment gateway (Cards, Net Banking, UPI) with an implementation-first model that helps clients ship in-app UPI experiences faster, keep customer data within their own apps, and materially lift success rates.

Advertisement

Sandeep Indurkar, CEO-Payments, BharatPe said, "Most enterprises want world-class payments, but they hesitate--worried about compliance, bank coordination, and long dev cycles. With BharatPeX we remove that friction. We don't stop at an API. We deploy a specialist team and an AI-driven virtual assistant so our clients can enable UPI Plug-in or even scale to becoming TPAP-enabled--owning the user journey, the data, and the outcomes."

Advertisement

According to company information, designed to power growth at scale, BharatPeX combines collections, payouts, and enterprise-grade support into a single, secure platform, simplifying payments while multiplying impact.

Advertisement

At the heart of this launch is BharatPeX.AI, a first-of-its-kind virtual assistant for India's payments ecosystem. It provides instant answers to product, tech, and regulatory queries, generates journey prototypes (UPI Autopay, UPI Circle, UPI International), and even creates sample code, reducing go-to-market time for clients significantly.

What makes BharatPeX different:

Advertisement

1) Payments expertise, not just a gateway

A dedicated Product + Tech + Relationship squad partners with each client to design, integrate, and scale collections and payouts. The team navigates NPCI processes and partner banks, simplifying onboarding and cutting implementation effort to roughly one-third of typical cycles.

2) In-app UPI at the core

While UPI already drives a large share of ecommerce transactions, most merchants still hand users off to third-party apps, losing visibility and control. BharatPeX helps clients run in-app UPI flows (via UPI Plug-in or TPAP), boosting success rates and ensuring customer data stays with the client.

3) BharatPeX.AI -- expertise on tap

A first-of-its-kind AI assistant gives clients 24x7, consistent guidance on features, eligibility, and go-live steps across BharatPeX, NPCI, and partner banks. It also provides journey prototypes (e.g., UPI Autopay, UPI Circle, UPI International) and can generate sample code that teams can reuse.

4) Built for eCommerce, fintech, and enterprises

From checkout orchestration to complex payout needs, BharatPeX is designed for scale and governed by a compliance-first approach aligned to applicable RBI/NPCI guidelines.

Nalin Negi, CEO of BharatPe said, "BharatPeX brings together speed, intelligence, and compliance readiness into one stack. It is a future-proof solution that gives enterprises the confidence to scale payments without compromise."

To further strengthen client success, BharatPeX will provide a dedicated triad of human points of contact (POC) including for Product, Tech, and Bank/NPCI, ensuring expert guidance both virtually and in person.

With BharatPeX, BharatPe positions itself as the go-to partner for enterprises navigating the fast-evolving digital economy, reinforcing India's place at the global forefront of payments innovation.

According to company information, BharatPe is the only fintech company in India with an NBFC license (Trillion Loans), a stake in a Small Finance Bank (Unity SFB), and an Online Aggregator license. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)