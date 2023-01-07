Bharti Airtel launches 5G services in Hisar, Rohtak

New Delhi
Airtel on Friday launched 5G services in Hisar and Rohtak, expanding the reach of the new age hi-speed network in Haryana. Airtel’s 5G services are already live in Gurugram and Panipat. Customers with 5G-enabled devices will experience the high-speed Airtel 5G network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread. PTI
New Delhi
Mercedes-Benz to launch 10 new models in India
German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz will launch 10 new vehicles in India in 2023 with majority in the over Rs 1-crore price category, which grew over 69% last year, according to a senior company official. Mercedes-Benz India, which posted a record sales in 2022 at 15,822 units, had sold over 3,500 cars that are priced above Rs 1 crore last year. PTI
New Delhi
Maruti Suzuki launches CNG trims of Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it has launched two CNG powertrain options of its mid-sized SUV Grand Vitara, priced at Rs 12.85 lakh and Rs 14.84 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The 1.5 litre gasoline-powered variants of the car are priced from Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh. PTI
New Delhi
Jio rolls out 5G services in Ludhiana, Jabalpur, Gwalior
Reliance Jio has launched 5G services in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana and Siliguri, taking the total number of cities to 72. Jio has announced plans to launch its “True 5G” services in every town, taluka of India by the end of December 2023.
