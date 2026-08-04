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Home / Business / Bharti Airtel posts 18.4% consolidated revenue rise to Rs 58,539 crore in Q1 FY27

Bharti Airtel posts 18.4% consolidated revenue rise to Rs 58,539 crore in Q1 FY27

EBITDA stood at Rs 33,599 crore in Q1 FY27, up 19.3 per cent YoY from Rs 28,167 crore in the same period last year

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:45 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported an 18.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 58,539 crore in the first quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 49,463 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26.

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EBITDA stood at Rs 33,599 crore in Q1 FY27, up 19.3 per cent YoY from Rs 28,167 crore in the same period last year.

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Consolidated net income before exceptional items stood at Rs 8,057 crore in Q1 FY27, up 35.5 per cent from Rs 5,948 crore in Q1 FY26.

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Gopal Vittal, Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director, said in a statement, “We delivered yet another quarter of strong performance, supported by the resilience of our diversified portfolio and sharp execution across businesses.”

According to Vittal, the Africa business reported 5.7 per cent constant currency growth over the previous quarter, while India revenue increased 4.2 per cent sequentially.

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