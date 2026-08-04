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Home / Business / Bharti Airtel Q1 consolidated revenue rises 18%, net profit jumps 35% on Strong India, Africa Performance

Bharti Airtel Q1 consolidated revenue rises 18%, net profit jumps 35% on Strong India, Africa Performance

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ANI
Updated At : 07:13 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Bharti Airtel's consolidated revenue rose 18 per cent year-on-year to Rs 58,539 crore in the quarter ended June 30, while net profit before exceptional items increased 35 per cent to Rs 8,057 crore. Net profit after exceptional items rose 37 per cent YoY to Rs 8,167 crore, according to the company's financial results. The growth was supported by strong performance across its India and Africa operations.

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Consolidated EBITDA increased 19 per cent YoY to Rs 33,598 crore, compared with Rs 28,166 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The EBITDA margin improved to 57.4 per cent from 56.9 per cent a year earlier.

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Consolidated EBIT rose 23 per cent YoY to Rs 19,281 crore, while profit before tax increased 34 per cent to Rs 14,126 crore. Profit after tax before exceptional items stood at Rs 9,975 crore, up 34 per cent from Rs 7,421 crore in Q1 FY26.

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The company reported net exceptional items of Rs 110.2 crore during the quarter.

India remained the largest contributor to consolidated revenue at Rs 41,214 crore, up from Rs 37,584 crore a year earlier. Revenue from South Asia and Africa stood at Rs 17,565 crore, compared with Rs 12,083 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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The company's consolidated operating performance was also reflected in its EBITDA, which rose 19 per cent YoY to Rs 29,839 crore, with the EBITDA margin improving to 51 per cent from 50.5 per cent.

Consolidated capital expenditure increased 61 per cent YoY to Rs 13,386 crore, compared with Rs 8,307 crore in Q1 FY26. Operating free cash flow stood at Rs 20,212 crore, up 2 per cent from Rs 19,859 crore a year earlier.

The company's consolidated net debt declined 18 per cent YoY to Rs 1,57,239 crore as of June 30, 2026, compared with Rs 1,91,579 crore a year earlier. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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