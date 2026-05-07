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Home / Business / Bharti AXA Life Insurance delivers breakout FY26 performance with 44% New Business Premium Growth

Bharti AXA Life Insurance delivers breakout FY26 performance with 44% New Business Premium Growth

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ANI
Updated At : 01:16 PM May 07, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7: Bharti AXA Life Insurance, one of India's leading private life insurers, today reported a robust performance for the year ended March 31, 2026, marking a strong shift in its growth trajectory.

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Performance Highlights:

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* Market-Leading Growth: New Business Premium grew by Rs 44% year-on-year, achieving ₹1,069 Crs at a growth rate Rs 3x the industry average.

* Value of New Business (VNB): Backed by disciplined execution and scale, the company delivered positive VNB for FY26, marking a pivotal shift toward sustainable profitability.

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* Proprietary Channel Excellence: Growth was spearheaded by a productivity-led growth in proprietary channels.

* Strategic Partnerships: The company expanded its reach by onboarding 2 new banca partners, bringing the total bancassurance partner count to 9. Company also consolidated its footprint in the wealth management space.

* Group Business Hyper-growth: Group segment saw a significant growth fuelled by a strong entry into the Group Term Life business.

* Solvency Position: Maintained a healthy and comfortable Solvency Ratio of 191%, well above the regulatory requirement of 150%.

CEO's Statement:

Parag Raja, Managing Director & CEO, Bharti AXA Life Insurance, commented:

"FY26 has been a defining year for Bharti AXA Life. By delivering 44% growth--triple the industry rate--we have proven the strength of our distribution and the resonance of our product suite. Our shift to a positive VNB is an important milestone, reflecting evidence of the operational leverage kicking in as we scale.

This performance was fuelled by two engines: a sharp increase in proprietary channel productivity and the aggressive expansion of our partnership ecosystem with new banks and brokers. Furthermore, our hyper-growth in the GTL segment has solidified our position in the group business. As we progress on our 'Bharti 2.0' journey, we remain committed to delivering long-term value through cost discipline and consumer-centric innovation."

About Bharti AXA Life Insurance Company

Bharti AXA Life Insurance Company Limited is a subsidiary of Bharti Life Ventures Private Limited (Bharti Group Company), a prominent business group in India with interests in telecom, agribusiness, and retail. Established in 2006, the company has a pan-India presence with over 200+ offices and offers a wide range of value-for-money and need-based insurance catering to individuals and groups. With 'Customer First' as one of its core values, the company is committed to providing a hassle-free experience to its customers at every level.

For more information, please visit the website www.bhartiaxa.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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