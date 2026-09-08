Bhartiya Converge Appoints Eric Pagdiwalla as Chief Operating Officer to Lead Strategy & Operation for the GCC Business

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 8: Bhartiya Converge, the Global Capability Centre (GCC) enablement platform of Bhartiya Urban, today announced the appointment of Eric Pagdiwalla as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In his new role, Eric will lead the company’s Consulting, Operation strategy, Customer Success to strengthen the execution capabilities and help scale its integrated GCC enablement model as the business enters its next phase of growth.

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Eric brings over 25 years of experience across GCCs, global business services, transformation, outsourcing, client management and operating-model development. He joins Bhartiya Converge from Persistent Systems, where he served as Senior Vice President and Head of GCC Practice. Prior to Persistent Systems, Eric held leadership roles at ANSR, including Managing Director – Client Success and Vice President – Service Delivery, and served as Associate Vice President – Transformation at Ascena Retail Group.

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Earlier in his career, Eric spent over 13 years with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, where he held leadership positions across digital selling, marketing business services, global business services, process improvement, account management and outsourcing strategy. His experience spans building and leading global teams, driving business transformation, managing strategic accounts and developing scalable operating models.

Arjun Aggarwal, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Bhartiya Urban, said: "Bhartiya Group has consistently looked at opportunities where our existing capabilities and ecosystem can create greater value, and our expansion into services is a natural progression of that approach. As Global Capability Centres evolve from traditional delivery centres into strategic hubs for technology, innovation, product development and business functions, we are seeing a significant acceptance for our platform that enables and accelerates this transformation and takes India to the world. What we are harnessing is the capabilities offered in India – from talent to speed of execution, from the tech landscape to the transformation opportunities it offers. Bhartiya Converge brings together all these with our strengths in infrastructure and ecosystem development with specialised services for global enterprises. Eric’s experience will further strengthen our ability to execute on this opportunity."

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Sriram Chidambaram, Executive Director, Bhartiya – Services Platform and Chief Mentor, Bhartiya Converge, said: " Eric brings a strong combination of GCC expertise, transformation experience and a deep understanding of client and operating environments. His experience will be instrumental in strengthening our business execution capabilities and helping us build a differentiated, end-to-end GCC platform."

Bhartiya Converge is a GCC enablement platform offering a comprehensive suite of services that help global corporations establish, operate and scale in India.

Eric Pagdiwalla, Chief Operating Officer, Bhartiya Converge, said: “GCCs are becoming strategic platforms through which global organisations build technology, innovation and business capabilities. What excites me about Bhartiya Converge is that we start with the questions that matter most to our clients' leadership teams: which capabilities can accelerate growth, and where cost can be taken out structurally? It starts as an advisory conversation before it becomes a delivery one, and we are accountable for both, bringing strategy, talent, workspace and operations together on a single GCC platform, anchored in an ecosystem we own. My focus will be on building the business and impacting our clients' business outcomes as they establish and grow their GCCs.”

Bhartiya Converge was established to enable global organisations establish and scale GCCs in India through an integrated, service-led model. With Eric joining the leadership team, Bhartiya Converge aims to strengthen its ability to work with global enterprises across the GCC lifecycle — from establishing their India presence to building scalable, high-value capabilities that support innovation, transformation and long-term business growth.

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