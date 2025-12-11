Institute engaged with league leaders, team owners, and investors to strengthen industry-academia synergies

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bhavan's College Management School of Events and Experiential Design (MSEED) actively participated at the SportzPower Pro Leagues Forum 2025, held on December 10, as industry leaders gathered to deliberate on the future of India's professional sports ecosystem.

MSEED's participation was closely aligned with its specialized focused programs on sports management, e-sports and live event operations. The institute also presented how students are trained across practical domains such as league and franchise operations, sponsorship strategy, broadcast and media ecosystems, venue and event management, digital fan engagement and technology-driven experiences.

Set against the backdrop of India's globally recognized leagues such as the Indian Premier League (IPL), Indian Super League (ISL), Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), and the rapid rise of emerging sports including padel, pickleball, kho-kho and esports, the Leagues Forum brought together league commissioners, team owners, investors, broadcasters, brands, venue operators, technology leaders and policymakers on a single platform.

Both the students and faculty from Bhavan's College MSEED participated in knowledge sessions with industry stakeholders and thought leaders. The exercise helped in gaining direct exposure to decision-making processes, investment models and evolving league structures. The engagement reinforced the institution's experiential learning approach, where classroom learning is strengthened through industry participation.

Speaking on the collaboration, Jimmy Nagdev, CEO & Co-founder, Bhavan's College MSEED commented, "Platforms like the SportzPower Pro Leagues Forum play a critical role in bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world sport. Such exposure gives students a front-row view of how Indian sport is evolving as a business, an ecosystem and a long-term career landscape."

Bhavan's College MSEED always strives to serve its stakeholders with the best-in-class practices. The SportzPower Pro Leagues Forum is one such example of MSEED's continued practices, be it sports, event, or any other sector. For more information about us, visit our website.

About Bhavan's College MSEED:

MSEED, The Management School of Events & Experiential Design, is a creative business institute designed for the next generation of storytellers, strategists, producers, and brand builders. Located at Bhavan's College (Autonomous), Andheri West, and affiliated with Mumbai University, MSEED merges academic credibility with real industry access. The institution offers Bachelor's and Master's Degree programs in Events with specializations such as Global Business Events & Experiential Marketing, E-Sports & Sports Events, Tourism & Cultural Events, Concerts & Live Entertainment, and Wedding Planning & Wedding Design.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2843385/Bhavan_College_MSeed_Logo.jpg

