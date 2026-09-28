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Home / Business / Bhawanipur Global Campus and IBM Host Technovate 2026, a Two-Day Immersive Tech and AI Event for Business Students

Bhawanipur Global Campus and IBM Host Technovate 2026, a Two-Day Immersive Tech and AI Event for Business Students

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PTI
Updated At : 05:50 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 28: The School of Business and Management at Bhawanipur Global Campus, in association with IBM, hosted Technovate 2026, a two-day industry immersion programme designed to equip BBA and MBA students with hands-on experience in Generative AI, Data Analytics, and emerging technology skills. The event was held on 23rd and 24th September, 2026, from 10:30 AM to 6:00 PM, with Day 1 dedicated to BBA students and Day 2 to MBA students.

Technovate 2026 was structured around a series of competitive and learning-focused activities. Students participated in Mind Spot, an aptitude and image recognition quiz, and a Data Dashboarding Battle that put their analytical skills to a live test. A hands-on session on Generative AI gave students direct exposure to one of the most actively evolving areas in technology and business today. The event concluded with a prize distribution, IBM certificate distribution, and a symposium and closing ceremony featuring industry insights from IBM experts.

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The IBM delegates who led the sessions included Mr. Aman Bakshi, Manager of Institutional Engagement and Senior AI and Data Scientist; Mr. Mayank Doda, Strategic Leader; and Mr. Sunny Kumar, Data Analytics professional. Together, they brought applied industry knowledge into the room, giving students a grounded understanding of how AI and data tools are being used across real business environments today.

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The event reflects BGC's ongoing academic partnership with IBM, through which the IBM Business Analytics certification is embedded within the School of Business and Management's curriculum. Technovate 2026 extended that collaboration into a live, competitive learning environment, where students could apply what they have been building in the classroom under direct guidance from IBM professionals.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Subir Sen, Dean Bhawanipur School of Business and Management said, "Technovate 2026 is a direct expression of what we mean when we talk about industry-integrated education. Having IBM's experts work with our BBA and MBA students over two full days, not just for a lecture but through live competitions, hands-on sessions, and real conversations about the industry, is exactly the kind of learning experience that sets our students apart. This is what future-ready education looks like in practice."

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Bhawanipur Global Campus is a NAAC A+ accredited autonomous institution affiliated with MAKAUT and approved by AICTE. It was established through the coming together of The Bhawanipur Gujarati Education Society and NSHM Knowledge Campus, Kolkata, institutions with a combined legacy of over 90 years in Eastern India's higher education landscape.

About BGC

Bhawanipur Global Campus is a NAAC A+ accredited autonomous institution, affiliated with MAKAUT and approved by AICTE. It was formed through a coming together of The Bhawanipur Gujarati Education Society and NSHM Knowledge Campus, Kolkata, two institutions whose combined presence in Eastern India's higher education space stretches back over ninety years.

For more information, visit: Bhawanipur Global Campus.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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