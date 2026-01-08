DT
Home / Business / BHEL commences supply of semi-high-speed underslung traction converters for Vande Bharat sleeper trains

BHEL commences supply of semi-high-speed underslung traction converters for Vande Bharat sleeper trains

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:05 PM Jan 08, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has commenced the supply of semi-high-speed underslung traction converters for the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train project from Thursday. This development marks the company's entry into the semi-high-speed propulsion segment as part of a consortium with Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL).

According to a BHEL press release, the initial set of equipment was dispatched from the company's Bengaluru facility to Kolkata for final assembly into the sleeper train units.

"This marks BHEL's strategic entry into the semi-high-speed propulsion segment. The traction converters are being dispatched to Kolkata for final assembly of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains. In addition, other major propulsion equipment such as traction motors and transformers for these trains have been developed and manufactured by its Bhopal and Jhansi units," the release said.

These traction converters represent a shift toward underslung design, which positions the propulsion equipment beneath the train cars. This configuration increases onboard space for passenger amenities and expands the total payload capacity of the rolling stock.

Technical specifications provided by the manufacturer indicate that the propulsion system supports an operational speed of 160 kmph and a design speed of 176 kmph. The units utilize IGBT-based power conversion technology and advanced thermal management systems intended to maintain reliability during long-distance overnight operations.

While the Bengaluru plant handled the converters, other critical components for the project, including traction motors and transformers, were developed at BHEL's manufacturing units in Bhopal and Jhansi.

The commencement of supply follows a flag-off ceremony held at the Bengaluru plant, attended by senior officials, including Bani Varma, Director (IS&P), BHEL. The event also saw virtual participation from S M Ramanathan, Director (E, R&D), BHEL, and Umesh Chowdhary, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, TRSL.

"The country's leading manufacturing enterprise in the energy and infrastructure sectors, BHEL delivers best-in-class indigenous solutions in power, transmission, transportation, defence and industry. By successfully indigenizing complex technologies for locomotives and distributed power trains, BHEL continues to lead India's journey towards self-reliance in the transportation and rolling stock sectors," the release said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

