BHIVE Becomes the First Campus Workspace Company in India to Launch a Brand Film, Bringing Its Fitness-Led Vision to Life with Milind Soman

The film brings BHIVE’s campus workspace model to life, integrating work, fitness, lifestyle, and community within a single ecosystem

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)

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BHIVE Workspace, India’s campus coworking company, today unveiled its first-ever brand film featuring Brand Ambassador Milind Soman, marking another step in the company’s ambition to redefine how workplaces should be designed, experienced, and what people must expect from their workday.

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BHIVE Unveils Its First-Ever Brand Film with Milind Soman, Turning Its Campus Workplace Vision into a Movement

The film brings to life BHIVE’s vision of a workplace ecosystem that goes beyond traditional office infrastructure to support how people work, move, connect and recharge.

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Watch The Film: youtu.be/eGlVRZbY2FE

Built around humour and movement, the film challenges the conventional idea of an office. It opens with Milind in a cramped traditional workspace before moving into a BHIVE Campus, where the workday unfolds through walking meetings, pickleball, recreation, focused work and downtime. In one playful moment, BHIVE Founder & CEO Shesh Rao Paplikar shares a witty exchange with Milind that turns a conventional “elevator pitch” into Milind’s preferred “staircase pitch.”

The narrative reflects a broader shift in workplace expectations. As companies increasingly focus on employee wellbeing, experience, and community, BHIVE is building campuses around the belief that a workplace should enable more than productivity; it should support a more active and balanced way of living.

Shesh Rao Paplikar, Founder & CEO, BHIVE Workspace, said, “As the first campus workspace company in India to unveil a brand film, we wanted to use this moment to make a larger statement about how the workplace is evolving. This film is not just about showcasing BHIVE; it is about challenging the conventional idea of an office. With Milind, we could bring that vision alive as he’s someone who naturally represents fitness, discipline and an active lifestyle. Through the film, we want to show that the modern workplace can go beyond desks to become a campus ecosystem where people can work, move, connect and recharge. The film reflects our ambition to redefine the workspace landscape and set a new expectation for how people experience their workday.”

Milind Soman, Brand Ambassador, BHIVE Workspace, said, “Fitness has never been just about a workout for me; it is about discipline, purpose, resilience and most importantly how you choose to live every day, every moment. That is what made the BHIVE association a natural fit. The idea that you can work, move, play, meet people and recharge in the same environment feels very relevant to how people want to live today. In the film, I think people will recognise themselves in some of these situations and hopefully start asking whether their own workplace could be a little more energetic.”

The brand film builds on BHIVE’s association with Milind Soman, which is rooted in the shared philosophy of fitness, active living, and long-term performance, brought to life through BHIVE’s fitness-led workspace ecosystems.

The film marks the next chapter in BHIVE’s fitness-led journey with Milind Soman, positioning its campuses as workplace ecosystems where productivity, movement and active living come together. Through sports zones, pickleball, recreational facilities, cafés, lounges and community-led experiences, BHIVE aims to make it easier for people to move more, stay active and build healthier routines as part of the everyday workday, without having to step away from the campus ecosystem.

The film closes with BHIVE’s proposition: “Elevate your lifestyle at work.”

Watch the full BHIVE brand film featuring Milind Soman: youtu.be/eGlVRZbY2FE

#BHIVEMovesWithMilind

About BHIVE Workspace

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Bengaluru, BHIVE Workspace is India's largest campus coworking company and one of the fastest-growing providers of managed office spaces in the country. BHIVE operates 28+ centres with 8 campuses across Bengaluru and Mumbai, covering 1.8 million sq. ft. of premium workspace and serving a community of over 1,000 client companies, from early-stage startups to large enterprises and Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

BHIVE's campus-led model is what sets it apart from conventional coworking. Each campus integrates design-driven workspaces with sports infrastructure, wellness facilities, community programming, and Indian hospitality, built around the company's core philosophy of Work-Life Harmony. Amenities across campuses include cafés, recreation and sports zones, and 24x7 tech-enabled access, including on holidays.

Built around the philosophy of “Elevate Your Lifestyle at Work,” BHIVE promotes work–life harmony by combining productivity with well-being. Its design-driven spaces feature modern amenities such as cafés, recreation and sports zones, and 24x7 tech-enabled access, including holidays. BHIVE's Work From Anywhere feature allows members to access any BHIVE centre on a single membership, offering unmatched flexibility and mobility for modern, distributed teams. As a fitness-driven and active lifestyle coworking brand, BHIVE continues to integrate movement, sports, and wellness into the everyday work experience, enabling members to perform at their best both professionally and personally.

For more information, visit www.bhiveworkspace.com.

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