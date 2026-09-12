Bhojpuri Star Pakkhi Hegde Turns Lifesaver for Buxar Flood Victims Through the Pakkhi Foundation

VMPL

Buxar (Bihar) [India], September 12: As the devastating floods in Bihar have completely disrupted the lives of people in Piparpati Gram Panchayat of Bhojpur district and Bahuara village (Rajpur Assembly constituency) of Buxar district, Bihar's daughter and Bhojpuri superstar actress Pakkhi Hegde once again stood with the needy.

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Pakkhi Hegde, along with the team from the Pakkhi Foundation, visited the poorest family in Bahuara village, Buxar. This family is Brahmin, but is forced to live well below the poverty line. The flood has severely damaged the house, flooding the entire house. The children have been forced to sit in one place, hungry and thirsty, for days.

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The situation on the spot was even more tragic. The family has no clothes to wear, no roof, and they have to sleep in the open under a tree. The house lacks a back wall, no toilet or kitchen, and they have to go to someone else's house even for drinking water. The youngest daughter of Pintu Mishra's family, consisting of a husband, wife, and five children, dreams only of studying.

Statement by Pakkhi Hegde:

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On this occasion, Pakkhi Hegde said, "When Kundan ji told me about this family's plight, I immediately booked a flight and came to Bihar. What I saw here was even worse than the poverty depicted in my film 'Javaniya'. What could be more painful for a parent than having their children go to bed hungry? With the blessings of Mother Goddess, at least six families will be able to eat a full meal today."

Provided 15 days' ration, furniture, and food for 6 families, stating, "Help will continue until the houses are built"

She further said, "We have provided this family with 15 to 20 days' worth of food, water, and necessary furniture so that the children are not forced to sleep on the floor. This is just the beginning; the Pakkhi Foundation will stand by them until they have a safe home."

Praising the relief and rescue efforts being carried out by the Bihar government, she said that the government is making continuous efforts and Bihar will soon recover from this disaster.

Pakkhi Hegde appealed to all artists from the Bollywood and Bhojpuri industries, producers, businessmen, and every Bihari living in India and abroad to come forward for Bihar in this difficult time. Whether the help is small or big, your one step can become a source of hope for a family.

Service is the greatest religion.

Pakkhi Foundation - Always with the needy.

Contact: Pakkhi Foundation | Anyone who wants to donate can connect

॥ Bihar will win, Bihar will progress.॥

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