Bhopal audio brand fitted headphones on 83 heads before tooling, says Indian sizing data is missing from the category

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 3: Onyxe, a consumer electronics company based in Bhopal, tested the fit of its over-ear headphone on 83 people before committing the design to production tooling. The company says it ran the study because most over-ear headphones sold in India are built to head measurements collected outside the country, and it could not find usable Indian data to design against.

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The study covered 3 physical variables: headband curvature, headband length, and the spacing between ear cups. Onyxe adjusted each variable individually for every participant, recorded the settings, and set the final production geometry to the mean of all 83 results. Participants were drawn from different age groups and body types.

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The company is candid that a mean does not fit everyone. Its own product documentation states that some users will find the fit slightly loose or slightly tight, and that the design is optimised for the widest range rather than any single head.

"FOUNDER QUOTE - Every company out there is fighting only for the best sound, while the ground reality is people are not able to wear headphones properly in India because size configuration is done according to western countries whose average height is 6 feet. So, fitting comes first then comes the sound." - YASH GUPTA, FOUNDER, Onyxe

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Why the data gap exists

Head and ear geometry varies measurably across populations, and it is one of the inputs that determines whether an over-ear headphone seals correctly. A poor seal affects both passive isolation and low-frequency response, which means fit is also an acoustic problem and not only a comfort problem. Despite this, publicly available anthropometric datasets for Indian consumers are limited, and most global audio hardware reaching the Indian market is designed against measurement standards developed for other regions.

India is now among the largest markets in the world for wireless audio hardware by unit volume. Most of that volume is imported or assembled from reference designs originated elsewhere.

The product the study produced

The Opera-1 is a wireless over-ear headphone priced at Rs 7,499. It uses a Qualcomm QCC3044 chipset with Bluetooth 5.4, supports aptX Low Latency and simultaneous pairing to two devices, and uses CVC 8.0 for microphone-side noise filtering on calls. The company rates it at 65 hours of playback and 50 hours of talk time, with a 10-minute charge yielding about 4 hours of listening. Drivers use a titanium diaphragm. The housing combines ABS and ionised aluminium with stainless steel hinges and design inspired from CD. Cushioning is provided all-around made of 100% Memory Foam.

Onyxe sells replacement ear cups and an external microphone as separate parts, which allows the consumable components to be swapped rather than the headphone replaced.

Company background

Onyxe, founded in 2025 under the legal entity Airdream Marketing OPC Pvt. Ltd., operates from its registered office in Karond, Bhopal, with product assembly and manufacturing carried out in Shenzhen, China. The company sells through its own website as well as Flipkart and Amazon, while also fulfilling corporate and bulk orders directly. In July 2026, Onyxe expanded its product lineup with the ARC-1, a 45W GaN charger. To date, the company has shipped 280 units and offers a one-year warranty with pickup and replacement services.

About Onyxe

Onyxe is an Indian consumer electronics brand headquartered in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh with parent company- Airdream Marketing OPC Pvt Ltd, founded in 2025. It designs and sells mobile peripherals, currently spanning personal audio and charging hardware.

Website: www.onyxeindia.com

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