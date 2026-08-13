Bhrosa Cab Launches Operations in Uttar Pradesh; Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak Flags Off Services in Lucknow

Mobility company aims to strengthen safe, reliable and technology-driven transportation services across the state Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Bhrosa Cab, a rapidly expanding mobility company, has formally commenced its operations in Uttar Pradesh with the launch of its services in the state capital, Lucknow. The launch ceremony was held in the gracious presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Shri Brajesh Pathak, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion journey.

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The event was attended by Bhrosa Cab Founder Shri Gaurav Rana Sukhija, members of the company’s team, franchise partners and several distinguished guests.

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The responsibility for Bhrosa Cab’s operations in Lucknow has been entrusted to UP Lucknow Franchisees Shri Simranjeet Gill and Shri Sarb Gill. The franchise partners expressed their commitment to working in line with the company’s vision to build a safe, transparent and reliable cab mobility network across Uttar Pradesh.

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“Bhrosa Is Not Just a Name; It Is Our Responsibility” Speaking on the occasion, Bhrosa Cab Founder Shri Gaurav Rana Sukhija said that the launch of the company’s services in Uttar Pradesh represents an important milestone in its national expansion strategy.

He said: “The launch of Bhrosa Cab from Lucknow is not merely a business launch for us; it is an important step towards providing people with a safe, transparent and dependable mobility option. Our objective is to ensure that every passenger enjoys a safe travel experience while every driver receives dignity, respect and better opportunities.” Strong Focus on Safety and Technology Bhrosa Cab is placing strong emphasis on safety, transparency and technology as key pillars of its mobility model. According to the company, its platform focuses on modern features designed to enhance passenger safety and improve the overall ride experience, including live ride tracking, driver verification and digital booking.

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The company has also identified women’s safety and 24x7 live tracking as key areas of focus as it continues to strengthen its mobility ecosystem.

Lucknow to Serve as a Launchpad for Statewide Expansion With its entry into Lucknow, Bhrosa Cab aims to establish the city as a key hub for its expansion across Uttar Pradesh. The company plans to gradually extend its services to other major cities as well as Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities across the state.

Speaking about the launch, UP Lucknow Franchisees Shri Simranjeet Gill and Shri Sarb Gill said: “We are extremely excited about bringing Bhrosa Cab to Lucknow. Our endeavour will be to provide passengers with safe, timely and dependable cab services. We are fully committed to taking the Bhrosa Cab vision to more cities across Uttar Pradesh and building a strong and trusted mobility network.” Creating Employment and Promoting Local Entrepreneurship Bhrosa Cab’s franchise-based business model is designed to provide local entrepreneurs with opportunities to participate in the growing mobility sector while creating new avenues for employment and income generation for driver partners.

As part of its broader national expansion strategy, the company aims to leverage its franchise model to establish a presence across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, enabling local entrepreneurs to participate in the development of organised mobility services in their respective markets.

With the launch of Bhrosa Cab in Lucknow, the company has laid the foundation for a new mobility network in Uttar Pradesh focused on safety, reliability and accessibility.

“Safety in every journey, trust in every ride.” (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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