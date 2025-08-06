Bhumika Realty Expands into UP East, Appoints Amit Tewari as Head of Sales for Lucknow and Ayodhya

NewsVoir

Lucknow / Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 6: Having built a strong foothold in Rajasthan with landmark developments and expanding its footprint into the Delhi-NCR market, Bhumika Realty has announced its formal entry into eastern Uttar Pradesh, with a development pipeline led by high-quality real estate projects in Lucknow and Ayodhya. Backed by a robust portfolio of integrated townships and mixed-use developments under planning, this marks a key phase in the company's ambition to establish a pan-North India presence across residential, commercial, retail, and hospitality verticals.

Supporting this strategic expansion, the company has appointed Amit Tewari as Head of Sales - Lucknow & Ayodhya, to drive market penetration and sales leadership across the region. Amit Tewari brings nearly two decades of experience in real estate strategy and sales, having held senior positions with DLF, Omaxe, Synergy Advisors, and Prominent Enterprises. His expertise spans revenue optimisation, market development, and channel ecosystem management across both developer and advisory landscapes.

Uddhav Poddar, Chairman and Managing Director, Bhumika Group, said, "Eastern Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a sharp rise in infrastructure investments and urban migration. We see this as a timely opportunity to bring our brand of responsible, design-led development to the region. Amit's leadership will be critical in ensuring strong execution and market alignment."

Siddharth Katyal, CEO, Bhumika Realty, added, "As we deepen our presence in high-potential markets, the ability to scale with agility becomes essential. Amit's proven track record in building high-performance teams and navigating diverse market dynamics makes him a valuable addition to our leadership team."

Amitav Sinha, President - Sales and CRM, Bhumika Realty, stated, "Our success in Rajasthan and expansion into Delhi-NCR have laid the foundation for our next leap. The UP-East market holds immense untapped potential, and with Amit's leadership, we're confident of building deep, long-term value for all stakeholders, accelerating this journey."

Amit Tewari, Head of Sales - Lucknow & Ayodhya, commented, "Bhumika Realty's integrated and customer-centric approach is well-positioned to shape the next chapter of growth in UP East. I look forward to enabling meaningful expansion in the region by delivering quality-driven, future-ready real estate solutions."

With successful commercial and retail developments such as Urban Square Mall in Rajasthan, Bhumika Realty is now laying the groundwork for a broader northern expansion, beginning with Lucknow and Ayodhya, and with additional UP cities under evaluation.

