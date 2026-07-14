BIEPA urges consumers to rely on facts amid misinformation on E20

The Bharat Independent Ethanol Producers Association (BIEPA) on Tuesday expressed concern over the spread of misleading information about E20 petrol on social media, stating that claims linking the fuel to engine damage, poor mileage and excessive water consumption are not supported by scientific evidence, industry testing or real-world operating data.

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BIEPA said the growing volume of conflicting and unverified claims about E20 has created unnecessary confusion among consumers at a time when India's ethanol blending programme is delivering measurable economic, environmental and energy security benefits.

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The association said India's nationwide rollout of E20 petrol marks a significant milestone in the country's clean energy transition and urged consumers to rely on verified information from the government of India, vehicle manufacturers, oil marketing companies and scientific institutions rather than unverified online claims.

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According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme has helped India save over Rs 1.90 lakh crore in foreign exchange since 2014–15 by reducing crude oil imports. The programme has also created a productive market for agricultural by-products and surpluses — including maize, broken rice, molasses and sugarcane — strengthening rural livelihoods while enhancing India's energy security.

Pushpinder Singh, President, BIEPA, said India's ethanol programme is built on years of scientific research, extensive vehicle testing and close collaboration between the government, oil marketing companies, automobile manufacturers and ethanol producers.

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"Consumers should have complete confidence in the quality and safety of E20 fuel sold across the country and rely on verified information rather than misinformation circulating on social media. Misinformation not only creates unnecessary anxiety but also undermines a nationally important programme that is strengthening India's energy security and supporting millions of farmers," he said.

Addressing common myths, BIEPA clarified:

Engine Damage: No credible scientific study or official investigation has linked government-approved E20 fuel to widespread engine failures. Vehicle manufacturers, the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), oil marketing companies and the Government have extensively tested and continue to monitor E20 performance.

Fuel Economy: While E20 contains slightly lower energy per litre than petrol, its higher-octane rating supports more efficient combustion. Any variation in mileage is generally limited to 2–6% under normal driving conditions, making claims of drastic fuel economy loss misleading.

Water Consumption: Modern ethanol plants use water recycling, condensate recovery and zero liquid discharge systems to minimise freshwater use. India's ethanol programme increasingly utilises agricultural by-products and surpluses including maize, broken rice, molasses and sugarcane rather than crops cultivated exclusively for fuel, supporting both sustainability and farmer incomes.

BIEPA also clarified that using BIS-compliant E20 petrol from authorised retail outlets does not invalidate vehicle warranties or insurance policies.

BIEPA noted that ethanol-blended petrol has been successfully used for decades in major economies including Brazil (E30), the United States (E15-E18), Japan Indonesia (B50, biodiesel). Almost every country around the world is converting their agricultural excesses into biofuel to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and reduce their carbon emissions.

India's successful transition to E20 further demonstrates that ethanol is a globally accepted transport fuel capable of improving energy security, reducing emissions, supporting farmers and creating rural employment without compromising vehicle performance when used as intended.