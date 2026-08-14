Big Bang Boom Solutions Delivers Indigenous Fire Fighting Foam to the Indian Navy, Marking a Key Defence Capability

NewsVoir

Advertisement

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 14: Big Bang Boom Solutions (BBBS), an Indian deep-tech defence enterprise, today announced the successful development and delivery of its AgniQuell High Expanding Fire Fighting Foam to the Indian Navy's Material Organisation (MO). The delivery follows a rigorous development procedure funded by an iDex Challenge floated by Indian Navy in association with Defence Innovation Organization (DIO) to provide an indigenous solution to the critical requirement.

Advertisement

Engineered for High-Risk Defence and Industrial Applications

Advertisement

Modern naval, defence, and heavy industrial assets demand rapid, zero-compromise emergency response capabilities. Developed entirely through indigenous R&D, AgniQuell addresses critical vulnerabilities in high-risk zones where conventional firefighting methods fall short. Featuring an industry-leading expansion capability of up to 1:1000, AgniQuell transforms a compact volume of foam concentrate into a massive, oxygen-starving blanket of fire-suppression foam within seconds.

"Securing and executing this order for the Indian Navy validates the maturity and reliability of our indigenous engineering," said Dr. Shivaraman R, Co-founder & CTO, Big Bang Boom Solutions. "AgniQuell was built from the ground up to protect critical infrastructure while reducing dependency on foreign technology. As we continue to advance defence tech across multiple domains, this milestone reinforces our commitment to bolstering national self-reliance, operational safety, and long-term value creation for our stakeholders and is the first success of our Material Science team."

Advertisement

Key Performance Pillars:

- Instantaneous Oxygen Deprivation - Rapidly suffocates complex liquid and structural fires, halting thermal runaway.

- Volume-Optimized Coverage - Floods enclosed spaces, machinery rooms, and storage facilities with minimal concentrate requirement.

- Universal Equipment Compatibility - Seamlessly integrates with all standard and specialized foaming equipment, ensuring zero retrofit delay for existing systems.

- All-Terrain & Outdoor Versatility - Engineered to maintain structural integrity and suppress fires effectively across both enclosed facilities and open-air, outdoor environments.

- Resource Preservation - Drastically reduces water consumption, mitigating secondary water damage to sensitive electronic and military hardware.

What This Milestone Means for BBBS's Growth Trajectory

This Indian Navy delivery is more than a simple contract fulfilled, it is testament to BBBS committed to high quality, R&D and product development. This marks the second product that BBBS has successfully developed, qualified, been contracted for and successfully delivered under the iDex program, making them the flag bearers of this prestigious initiative. With this, BBBS has established a validated, repeatable pathway into a wider set of naval and defence fire-safety programs. The company is in active discussions for follow-on orders and pilot deployments across additional naval installations and defence platforms.

AgniQuell's design - high expansion ratio, low water and concentrate consumption, and equipment-agnostic deployment - also gives it direct applicability beyond defence, including in industrial sectors such as oil & gas, power generation, aviation, and heavy manufacturing, where fire-suppression infrastructure is a significant and recurring capital spend.

This win adds to BBBS's growing portfolio of indigenous defence technologies, spanning fire suppression, simulators, anti-drone systems, and specialized autonomous defence platforms - reinforcing the company's position as a multi-domain deep-tech player in India's expanding defence manufacturing ecosystem.

About Big Bang Boom Solutions

Big Bang Boom Solutions (BBBS) is an Indian deep-tech defence enterprise specializing in the R&D and deployment of advanced technologies for national security and industrial safety. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chennai, India, BBBS has been recognized with over 8 iDex wins, 30+ defence contracts running into 100s of crores from all three services for its work in indigenous defence innovation.

For more information contact Rohit - 9810189253

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)