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Home / Business / Big Bazaar owner Biyani charged over Rs 904-cr fraud

Big Bazaar owner Biyani charged over Rs 904-cr fraud

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:33 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against Future Retail Ltd (FRL), its promoter Kishore Biyani, and several unidentified public servants and private persons regarding an alleged bank fraud of Rs 904.32 crore linked to the State Bank of India (SBI).

The CBI had also charged his brother Rakesh Biyani in the case filed under criminal conspiracy offenses for cheating and for violations of the Prevention of Corruption Act, it said.

The CBI has registered a case against M/s Future Retail Ltd. based on a complaint by the State Bank of India’s Stressed Assets Management Branch-III, Mumbai, according to a CBI spokesperson.

“(M/s FRL) and its promoters/managing directors/ wxecutive directors/guarantors namely, (i) Kishore Biyani (ii) Rakesh Biyani, unknown public servants and unknown others for offences of criminal conspiracy for cheating and also the offenses under the Prevention of Corruption Act, resulting in alleged wrongful loss of Rs 904.32 crore to the complainant bank,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

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The CBI has claimed that based on a complaint submitted by SBI, the suspects engaged in a criminal conspiracy to secure credit facilities from the SBI as well as from a group of nine banks.

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