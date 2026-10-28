Big Business Leaders Bet on Puchkaman’s Street-Food Revolution-Investment from Arnab Basu, Anant Daga and Binod Kumar Homagai

Kolkata: Puchkaman, one of India’s emerging organized street-food brands, has secured strategic investment from Arnab Basu,former President of The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Anant Daga, former Managing Director of TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd., the company behind brands W and Aurelia; and Binod Kumar Homagai, Co-founder of Wow! Momo.

The investment marks an important milestone in Puchkaman’s journey to transform India’s largely unorganized street-food market through hygiene, standardization, technology and scalable operating systems.

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Founded by Sujoy Bose, CEO and Sk Saikat, COO and supported by Jayeeta Mitra, Puchkaman was established with the vision of taking Kolkata’s iconic puchka to consumers in a hygienic, consistent and modern format. The brand is currently operational across three Indian states and has also established an international presence in Canada. Following this investment round, Puchkaman plans to enter five additional states, significantly expanding its national footprint.

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Binod Kumar Homagai has supported Puchkaman as an investor and mentor since its early stages. His continued participation in the current investment round reflects his long-term confidence in the founders, the business model and the potential of the Indian street-food category. Drawing on his experience in building and scaling Wow! Momo has guided Puchkaman in areas including QSR operations, business strategy, store expansion,

supply-chain development and organizational growth.

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Arnab Basu has significant experience in finance, technology, digital transformation and governance. His guidance is expected to support Puchkaman in operational governance and development of scalable business processes and technology infrastructure for managing the company’s rapidly growing outlet network.

Anant Daga brings extensive experience in consumer-brand building, retail expansion and strategic growth. Having led the growth of established brands such as W and Aurelia, his expertise will help Puchkaman sharpen its brand positioning, strengthen its retail strategy and build a structured roadmap for expansion across India and international markets.

Speaking about the investment, Sujoy Bose, CEO, Co-founder of Puchkaman, said, “We are delighted to have Mr. Arnab Basu, Mr. Anant Daga and Mr. Binod Kumar Homagai supporting Puchkaman. Binod Sir has believed in our vision and mentored us since our early days, and his continued support means a great deal to us. The combined experience of our investors in technology, governance, QSR operations, brand building and retail expansion will be invaluable as we expand from three states into five additional states and build Puchkaman into a national and global street-food brand.”

Together, the three investors bring complementary capabilities across QSR operations, technology, governance, consumer branding and large-scale retail expansion. Their combined experience is expected to play an important role in supporting Puchkaman’s entry into new markets and its broader growth strategy.

Speaking about Anant Daga’s strategic involvement, Sk Saikat, COO of Puchkaman, said, “Mr. Anant Daga’s extensive experience in scaling consumer brands and building large retail networks will significantly strengthen Puchkaman’s expansion and business-development initiatives. His strategic guidance will help us identify the right markets, build strong partnerships and create a disciplined growth model as we enter five additional states.”

Puchkaman operates through standardized recipes, centralized production, stringent hygiene protocols and simplified, chef-less store operations. The company is also working toward greater automation in puchka manufacturing to improve consistency, production capacity and scalability.

The funds raised in this round will support Puchkaman’s geographical expansion, technology development, supply-chain infrastructure, team building, product innovation and

brand-building initiatives. The company’s planned entry into five additional states will be driven through a combination of company-operated and franchise-led outlets.

Puchkaman’s long-term ambition is to organize and elevate India’s street-food category while demonstrating that an iconic product such as puchka or pani puri can become the foundation of a trusted, large-scale and globally relevant consumer brand.

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