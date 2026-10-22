Global iGaming company 1xBet has announced a partnership with Romario Shepherd, a West Indies international and a notable bowling all-rounder in modern cricket. In the 2026 IPL, he made a valuable contribution with bat and ball for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. RCB defeated Gujarat Titans in the final to win their second consecutive IPL title, with Shepherd part of that successful campaign.

Next up for him is the 2026 edition of the International League T20 (ILT20), where he will play for MI Emirates. The franchise has already named him among its pre-auction signings for the tournament’s fifth season.

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As part of their partnership, 1xBet and Romario Shepherd will release a range of exclusive content under the slogan “The game is live. Join it.” Fans can also look forward to special offers, including the chance to win official merchandise.

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Romario’s explosive playing style inspired 1xBet to launch this ambitious collaboration. Shepherd is known for his impact in T20 cricket, particularly at crucial moments in a match. He has been described in the media as “the most dangerous class of T20 finishers.” No matter the score, the suspense lasts until Sheppy has had his say with the bat. His performances produce some of the season’s most spectacular highlights, keep fans watching until the very end, and encourage young people to play cricket.

“We were looking for an ambassador who reflects the character of our audience. Our users love to be right in the thick of the action, following every change, judging the moment, and making decisions here and now.

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So it was important to find not just a famous athlete, but someone for whom that pace is a way of life. Romario was a natural choice. His playing style, his ability to assess a situation quickly, and his instinct for the right moment to act reflect exactly what we wanted to convey through this concept. For us, this really is the perfect match,” said a 1xBet representative.

A finisher doesn’t control the entire match — his strength lies in quickly assessing the situation, adapting to conditions on the field, and seizing the opportunity to secure victory for his team.

“When 1xBet representatives first told me about the partnership idea and what their users experience while playing, I found myself thinking, ‘That’s me.’ I immediately pictured myself on the field: the pressure, waiting for the right moment, having to read the game quickly and make a decision right then and there.

In cricket, you never know what will happen in the next few seconds. A single ball can change everything, so you have to stay fully focused, read the situation, and be ready to act when an opportunity comes. When you step onto the field, you’re not just watching the game — you become part of it. That’s exactly why this idea means so much to me. I told the 1xBet team straightaway that I was in, because this partnership reflects our shared experience and approach to playing. I’m excited to be part of it and to share this message with fans: ‘The game is live. Join it,’” said Romario Shepherd.

“Proud to officially join the 1xBet family as a brand ambassador!” Sheppy announced the partnership to his followers in an Instagram reels.

Content and special offers from 1xBet x Romario Shepherd will provide a new way to connect with cricket fans and make their experience even more exciting. Follow 1xBet and Romario Shepherd on social media so you don’t miss the launch.

The game is live. Join it.

About 1xBet

1xBet is a world-renowned company with 19 years of experience in the iGaming industry. The company’s website and app are available in 73 languages. The brand’s official partners include Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona, Italy’s Serie A, FIBA, Volleyball World, CAF, Billie Jean King Cup, and other prominent sports brands and organisations. The company has repeatedly been nominated for and won prestigious industry awards, and its platform receives more than 10 million players from around the world every month.

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