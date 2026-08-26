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New Delhi [India], August 26: Big entrepreneurial journeys do not always begin in big cities. Sometimes, they begin in smaller towns, with a simple idea, a willingness to learn and the ambition to build something that reaches far beyond the place where it started.

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For Tushar Tayal, founder of Travelidea, that journey began in Assam and has gradually expanded across cities, countries and international business networks. Today, the entrepreneur from Tezpur is preparing to represent India as part of the Indian delegation to the G20 Young Entrepreneurs' Alliance (G20 YEA) Summit 2026 in Vienna.

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The opportunity places Tushar among a global community of young entrepreneurs, business leaders and innovators from G20 economies. The summit is expected to provide a platform for conversations around entrepreneurship, business growth, innovation, international collaboration and the role of young entrepreneurs in shaping the global economy.

But Tushar's journey to Vienna is about more than an international summit. It is also a story about how an entrepreneur from Assam can build a business with a global outlook while remaining connected to his roots.

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From Assam to the Global Business Landscape

Tushar Tayal's entrepreneurial journey reflects a growing trend among young entrepreneurs from emerging cities and regions: building businesses locally while thinking globally.

Based in Assam, Tushar founded Travelidea, a business operating in the areas of international travel, visa assistance and corporate travel. What began within the travel ecosystem gradually developed into a broader understanding of global mobility and the opportunities created when people, businesses and markets become more connected.

The travel industry often sits at the intersection of multiple sectors. A person travelling overseas may be pursuing education, starting a business, attending a conference, exploring a new market, visiting family or simply experiencing another part of the world.

For Tushar, this human side of travel became an important part of his entrepreneurial perspective.

"Every visa application has a story behind it."

Behind every document, application and itinerary, he believes, there is an individual with a goal. That goal could be studying abroad, expanding a company, attending an international event, exploring investment opportunities or simply experiencing a different culture.

This perspective has influenced the way Tushar looks at the travel and mobility sector--not merely as a service industry, but as an ecosystem that can connect people with new possibilities.

Building Travelidea with a Global Vision

Travelidea operates across areas including international travel, visa assistance and corporate travel, helping individuals and organisations navigate the complexities associated with international mobility.

As global travel and cross-border business continue to evolve, the role of travel companies is also changing. Customers increasingly look for more than tickets and itineraries. They seek guidance, convenience, reliable information and support throughout the process.

For entrepreneurs in this space, understanding the changing expectations of travellers and businesses can create opportunities to build more meaningful services. Tushar's vision for Travelidea has increasingly extended beyond conventional travel services. He sees global mobility as a broader opportunity--one that connects education, entrepreneurship, tourism, business and international collaboration.

This approach has helped shape his belief that travel can become a bridge between people and markets. For an entrepreneur based in Assam, developing such an outlook also means looking beyond geographical boundaries while continuing to create opportunities from home.

An International Education That Shaped His Perspective

Tushar's exposure to international environments began well before his selection for the G20 YEA Summit. After growing up in Assam, he pursued his education at the SP Jain School of Global Management, an experience that exposed him to international academic and business environments.

His journey also took him to cities such as Singapore, Dubai and Sydney. Living and studying in different international environments can offer entrepreneurs a perspective that is difficult to gain from textbooks alone. Exposure to different cultures, business practices, consumer behaviours and economic ecosystems can influence the way a person approaches entrepreneurship.

For Tushar, those experiences contributed to a broader understanding of how businesses operate across borders. Yet, despite spending time in several international business hubs, he chose to return to India and build his professional journey here.

That decision is an important part of his story. It demonstrates that international exposure does not necessarily mean leaving one's roots behind. Instead, it can provide the knowledge and perspective to create something locally with a much wider ambition.

From Tezpur to International Platforms

Tezpur may not immediately come to mind when people think about global entrepreneurship. But Tushar's journey challenges the assumption that entrepreneurs need to come from metropolitan cities to participate in international business conversations.

India's entrepreneurial ecosystem is increasingly expanding beyond traditional startup hubs. Entrepreneurs from smaller cities and regional markets are creating businesses, developing professional networks and participating in global forums. Tushar's journey from Tezpur, Assam, to Vienna is an example of that changing landscape.

His selection for the Indian delegation to the G20 Young Entrepreneurs' Alliance Summit 2026 brings visibility not only to his entrepreneurial journey but also to the potential of young business leaders emerging from Northeast India.

For Assam and the wider Northeast, international platforms such as the G20 YEA can create opportunities to showcase ideas, businesses and perspectives that may otherwise remain outside the global conversation.

Entrepreneurship Beyond Business Growth

Tushar's leadership journey also extends beyond Travelidea. Through his association with JCI Tezpur Rise East and JCI India, he has taken on leadership responsibilities and participated in platforms that encourage young people to engage in entrepreneurship, leadership and community development.

These experiences have contributed to his understanding of leadership as something larger than running a company. Entrepreneurship, in his view, is not only about revenue, expansion or market share. It can also be about creating connections, opening doors and contributing to a larger ecosystem.

His involvement with JCI has also provided opportunities to interact with young leaders from different backgrounds and professional environments. Over time, these experiences have helped him develop a more collaborative approach to leadership--one where networking is not simply about meeting people, but about creating relationships that can eventually lead to meaningful partnerships.

Why the G20 YEA Opportunity Matters

The G20 Young Entrepreneurs' Alliance brings together young entrepreneurs from G20 economies and provides a platform for dialogue, networking and collaboration.

For participating entrepreneurs, such platforms can offer access to ideas and perspectives from different markets. They also provide an opportunity to understand how entrepreneurs in other countries approach common challenges such as innovation, economic growth, sustainability, employment and international business.

For Tushar, being part of the Indian delegation to the G20 YEA Summit 2026 in Vienna represents another step in a journey that started far from the traditional centres of global business.

It also gives him an opportunity to represent a particular perspective: that of an entrepreneur who has built his experience in Assam while gaining international exposure through education, business and leadership.

The summit can therefore become more than a professional milestone. It can be an opportunity to exchange ideas, establish international relationships and explore potential collaborations that extend beyond existing markets.

From Global Mobility to Global Collaboration

One of the most interesting aspects of Tushar's entrepreneurial philosophy is his understanding of mobility.

His work in travel and visa assistance naturally places him close to people who are crossing borders for different reasons. But he increasingly sees these movements as part of a larger global ecosystem.

- A student travelling abroad represents an exchange of knowledge.

- An entrepreneur attending an international conference represents an exchange of ideas.

- A company entering a new country represents an exchange of business opportunities.

- A tourist visiting another country represents an exchange of culture.

- An international collaboration can potentially create opportunities for businesses and communities on both sides.

This is why Tushar believes entrepreneurs can play a role beyond their own companies. They can act as connectors between people, markets and countries. For him, every international collaboration can become a small bridge.

The Importance of Thinking Beyond Borders

In today's interconnected economy, geographical boundaries are becoming less restrictive for entrepreneurs who are willing to learn, adapt and build international networks.

Digital platforms have made it easier for businesses to communicate across countries. International education has become more accessible. Global conferences bring entrepreneurs together. And customers increasingly interact with brands and services from different parts of the world. But building a global outlook requires more than simply travelling internationally.

It requires curiosity about other markets, an understanding of different cultures, the ability to build relationships and the confidence to participate in conversations beyond one's immediate environment.

Tushar's journey reflects this approach. His experiences in Singapore, Dubai and Sydney, combined with his entrepreneurial work in India, have allowed him to view business through both local and international lenses. That combination may become particularly valuable as he participates in conversations at the G20 YEA Summit.

Representing Assam on a Global Stage

For many young entrepreneurs in Assam, seeing someone from the region participate in a global entrepreneurial forum can carry a significance beyond one individual's achievement. Assam has a growing community of entrepreneurs, professionals, innovators and young leaders who are increasingly engaging with national and international opportunities.

Tushar's journey adds another example to that evolving narrative. His story demonstrates that entrepreneurs from Northeast India can build businesses, develop international exposure and participate in global platforms without losing their connection to their home region.

The journey from Tezpur to Vienna is therefore not just geographical. It represents a movement from a local entrepreneurial idea towards a broader global vision.

What Comes Next for Tushar Tayal?

The G20 YEA Summit 2026 is another milestone, but it is unlikely to be the final destination. For Tushar, the larger opportunity lies in using international exposure to continue building connections between India and the global business community. His experience in international travel, visa assistance, corporate travel, entrepreneurship and leadership gives him a unique intersection of experiences.

The next phase could involve deeper international partnerships, new business opportunities and stronger connections between entrepreneurs across markets. The real value of an international platform often lies not only in what happens during the event but also in what happens after it--conversations that turn into partnerships, introductions that turn into opportunities and ideas that eventually become businesses or initiatives. For an entrepreneur with a strong belief in global mobility, that possibility is particularly relevant.

A Local Beginning, a Global Ambition

Tushar Tayal's journey offers a simple reminder: where you begin does not necessarily determine how far you can go. And now, his journey is taking him to Vienna as part of the Indian delegation to the G20 Young Entrepreneurs' Alliance Summit 2026.

But perhaps the most important part of the story is not the distance travelled. It is the mindset behind it. A willingness to learn from different markets. The courage to build something from a smaller city. The ability to turn international exposure into local action. countries.

From Tezpur to Vienna, Tushar Tayal's journey is a reminder that global ambition does not have to begin in a global city. Sometimes, it begins with a local idea. It begins with one entrepreneur willing to think beyond the obvious. And sometimes, a journey that starts in a small corner of Assam can eventually find its way into one of the world's most important conversations on young entrepreneurship.

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