Big Savings, Easy Access: Dr. Morepen Pharmacy App Delivers up to 50% Off on Quality Branded Medicines

With GST relief, chronic care focus, and quick doorstep delivery, healthcare becomes more affordable for every household

Gurugram, September 24, 2025 – Dr. Morepen Pharmacy is strengthening its purpose of affordable and accessible medicines by ensuring that the recent GST reductions on medicines are passed on directly to consumers. With a focus on quality generics and chronic therapies, the mobile app and pharmacy network provide patients with reliable access to medicines at lower costs.

The company expressed gratitude to the Government of India for the progressive reform that eases the healthcare burden for millions of households. By responsibly passing on the GST benefit, Dr. Morepen Pharmacy reinforces its role as a trusted partner in delivering transparent, affordable healthcare.

"Healthcare affordability is a responsibility we take very seriously," said Mr. Varun Suri, CEO – Consumer Division, Dr. Morepen. "Through Dr. Morepen Pharmacy, our focus is on chronic medicines and high-quality generics, made even more affordable with the GST benefit. Coupled with the convenience of our mobile app and last-mile delivery, we are creating a healthcare ecosystem where patients can rely on both savings and trust. We sincerely thank the Government for this initiative that empowers consumers directly."

Dr. Morepen Pharmacy today offers more than 6,000 products across categories including generics, branded medicines, chronic therapies, wellness products, and OTC essentials. The platform has already served over 15,000 customers, with one-third being repeat buyers, reflecting strong consumer trust. With 30-minute delivery in selected areas and the convenience of ordering directly through the app, Dr. Morepen Pharmacy is reshaping how India accesses everyday healthcare. 'Dr. Morepen Pharmacy' mobile app is available on IOs and Android.

Powered by the acquisition of Apna Chemist, the pharmacy combines the strength of a growing retail presence with a mobile-first digital platform. With 25 years of legacy under the Dr. Morepen brand, part of the Morepen Group, the pharmacy is uniquely positioned to deliver not only affordability but also the assurance of quality and care.

By integrating generics, chronic care medicines, physical stores, and digital accessibility, Dr. Morepen Pharmacy is redefining the patient experience in India — one rooted in savings, accountability, and innovation.

About Dr. Morepen

Dr. Morepen, part of the Morepen Group, has a 25-year legacy of putting “Health in Your Hands” by making quality healthcare both affordable and accessible. With iconic brands such as Burnol and Lemolate, and leadership in diagnostics with over 15 million glucometers installed and 414 million strips sold, Dr. Morepen has become a trusted name in Indian households. Today, it is enhancing consumer reach through its Dr. Morepen Pharmacy network and mobile app, offering thousands of products, affordable generics, and chronic therapies backed by quality standards and consumer trust.

