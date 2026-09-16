Bigg Boss 10 Telugu Voting: Rohit leads poll on TeluguBiggBossVoting.com

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 16: Bigg Boss 10 Telugu voting enters Week 2 with Rohit leading the fan poll, Mukesh Gowda in second place and 11 contestants nominated, while Chaitra and Charan have a chance to return.Bigg Boss Telugu voting trends on https://telugubiggbossvoting.com/ show Rohit Naidu leading the website's fan poll with 30%. Mukesh Gowda follows at 14%, while Debjani Modak holds third place with 10%. At the other end of the standings, Sudheer Reddy and Krishnudu each have a displayed share of 2%, with Krishnudu placed last.

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The second week has 11 nominated contestants. Alongside that contest, a separate comeback vote has opened for Week 1 evictees Chaitra and Charan, giving viewers another decision to follow.

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Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 airs on Star Maa and streams on JioHotstar. TeluguBiggBossVoting.com follows the nominations, voting percentages and elimination developments as the season unfolds.

Fans can take part in voting for Bigg Boss 10 Telugu here and follow the latest poll results on the site.

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Bigg Boss Telugu voting trends: Rohit ahead of Mukesh and Debjani

Rohit's 30% puts him ahead of the other nominees in the site's poll. The Agnipariksha 2 entrant leads a field that includes television actors, comedians and fellow contestants from the pre-show selection process.

Mukesh Gowda, known for his role as Rishi in Guppedantha Manasu, stands second. Debjani Modak, whose television work includes Ennenno Janmala Bandham and Sathyabhama, follows him. Shalini Damera is fourth with 9%, just behind Debjani's 10%, while Jabardasth comedian Auto Ram Prasad holds fifth place at 8%.

Singer Jhansi and television anchor Varshini Sounderajan both have 7%. Srishti Vyakaranam and actor Thrigun, also known as Adith Eswaran, follow with 6% each. Those closely spaced percentages leave room for changes in position as fans continue to vote.

Week 2 nominations: which contestants are in the voting list?

The 11 nominees in this week's Bigg Boss Telugu vote are:

- Rohit Naidu

- Mukesh Gowda

- Debjani Modak

- Shalini Damera

- Auto Ram Prasad

- Singer Jhansi

- Varshini Sounderajan

- Srishti Vyakaranam

- Thrigun (Adith Eswaran)

- Sudheer Reddy

- Krishnudu

Aman Masud, Naresh Jabardasth and Temper Vamsi are not on the Week 2 nomination list. The weekly ballot therefore differs from the opening week's field, which included all 16 original housemates.

Who has the lowest voting percentage in Week 2?

Krishnudu occupies the final position in the poll, immediately below Sudheer Reddy. Both display 2%, but the underlying totals place Sudheer ahead. Srishti and Thrigun, each at 6%, sit above that bottom pair.

These lower positions may change before voting closes. A low position in a fan poll alone does not confirm an eviction.

Chaitra or Charan: voting opens for a Bigg Boss Telugu comeback

RJ Charan and Chaithra Rai, known on the show as Chaitra, left during Week 1 after votes by their fellow housemates. Now, voting has opened for viewers to choose which of the two they want back in the house.

Chaitra has appealed to supporters to use missed call voting for her return. The comeback contest is separate from the Week 2 nomination ballot, so neither Chaitra nor Charan appears among the 11 nominees above. The outcome will determine which former housemate gets another opportunity in the season.

About TeluguBiggBossVoting.com

TeluguBiggBossVoting.com covers Bigg Boss Telugu 10 voting percentages, weekly nominations and elimination updates. It also carries the latest promos, missed call voting information and contestant profiles, with fan comments and discussions alongside the poll.

The site follows a one-vote-per-user-per-day policy and uses cookie and IP checks to discourage repeat voting. Published standings and previous weekly results let readers follow how the poll develops over the season.

Bigg Boss Telugu voting is the focus of TeluguBiggBossVoting.com, an independent fan website unaffiliated with Bigg Boss, Star Maa, JioStar or JioHotstar. Its poll reflects audience opinion and does not count toward the show's official results.

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