Bihar’s Future in Focus: ‘Bihari Swabhiman Sammelan 2026' to Bring Eminent Voices Together in Delhi on October 4

New Delhi [India], September 22: Shubh Sita Foundation is set to organise the second edition of the ‘Bihari Swabhiman Sammelan’ on October 4, 2026, at the Kedar Nath Sahni Auditorium, Ajmeri Gate, New Delhi. The first edition of the conference was successfully organised in Mumbai in 2025.

The conference aims to bring together people from Bihar living across India and around the world on a common platform to deliberate on the state’s present situation and its future direction over the next 10 to 15 years, particularly in the context of the changing global economic and geopolitical landscape.

Advertisement

The event is being positioned as an independent and neutral platform for dialogue on the comprehensive development of Bihar, rather than an initiative associated with any particular political party or ideology.

Advertisement

Several prominent political leaders have been invited to participate, including Chief Minister of Bihar Samrat Choudhary, Union Minister Annapurna Devi, Rajyasabha MP Dr. Dharmshila Gupta, BJP National Secretary Rituraj Sinha, JDU Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha, Health Minister Nishant Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Jan Suraj Party Founder Prashant Kishor, Sports Minister Shreyashi Singh, Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari, Urban Development Minister Nitish Mishra, among others.

The conference will also bring together prominent personalities from industry, cinema, arts, and the social sector. Those invited include actor Sanjay Mishra, Kranti Prakash Jha, actress Akshara Singh, actor Shekhar Suman, Writer/Producer Dilip Jha, Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal, PHIL Group Chairman Praveen Jha, Sandip Jha, founder of Sandeep Group of Institutes, Prabhat Ranjan, former ISRO Scientist of Vespi Fusion, former IAS officer Jagdip Narayan Singh, senior journalists Santosh Singh and Shrikant Pratyush.

Advertisement

Bihar’s evolving political, social, and economic landscape will be among the key areas of discussion at the conference. Participants will deliberate on the aspirations of Bihar’s youth and educated sections of society, the state’s development priorities, and the emerging expectations of people both within Bihar and among the Bihari diaspora.

The programme is expected to draw policymakers, bureaucrats, entrepreneurs, civil society representatives, professionals, and members of the Bihari diaspora from Bihar and different parts of the country.

Bihar’s political landscape has remained complex and constantly evolving, making it increasingly difficult for people to clearly understand the distinct positions, priorities, and long-term vision of different political parties. At the same time, women continue to remain comparatively under-represented in Bihar’s electoral politics and political leadership, despite their significant participation as voters.

Against this backdrop, the Bihari Swabhiman Sammelan seeks to provide a neutral and inclusive platform where political representatives, women leaders, professionals, and members of civil society can come together, express their perspectives, and participate in a broader discussion on Bihar’s future. The platform also aims to create greater space for women’s voices and encourage their participation in conversations around governance, development, and public leadership.

The organisers believe that people from Bihar living outside the state can play an important role in its economic, social, and cultural development. The ‘Bihari Swabhiman Sammelan’ seeks to strengthen this collective engagement and provide a neutral platform for dialogue, ideas, and collaboration towards Bihar’s future.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)