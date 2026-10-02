Patna (Bihar) [India], October 2 (ANI): Bihar's Makhana exports are expanding into international markets, with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) facilitating the export of a 1 MT consignment of popped (Phool) Makhana from Purnea to Greece, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The consignment, sourced by Indo Global Export, Belouri, Purnea, will be exported to Greece through S. S Foods Exports Pvt. Ltd., New Delhi. The shipment will move from Mundra Port in India to Piraeus Port in Greece.

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Ministry said, “The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) facilitated the flag-off of a consignment of 1 MT of Popped (Phool) Makhana from Purnea, Bihar, for export to Greece”

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The Ministry also added that the export has resulted in higher price realisation compared with the prevailing domestic market selling price, highlighting the potential of international markets to create additional value for makhana producers.

Such export-led market access can also strengthen connections between producers and international buyers and create opportunities for improved returns to farmers, the statement said.

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India is the global leader in Makhana production, with Bihar contributing around 80-85 per cent of the country's production. Makhana cultivation in Bihar covers more than 35,000 hectares across 10 districts.

The sector is supported by technical interventions from Bihar Agricultural University (BAU), Sabour, and ICAR-National Research Centre for Makhana, Darbhanga.

Bihar Agriculture Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said the export marked an important milestone for the state's makhana sector.

He stated, “The export marks an important milestone for Bihar’s Makhana sector as the product continues to reach international markets. India exported more than 7000 MT of makhana and value-added makhana products valued at USD 22 million during FY 2025-26 across more than 20 international destinations.”

The latest shipment from Purnea to Greece is part of efforts to connect Bihar's Makhana producers and exporters with international markets.

The Ministry said Makhana exports are also expanding into European markets, creating opportunities for Indian producers and diversification beyond traditional destinations.

APEDA has been facilitating market linkages and supporting exporters in taking Indian makhana to international markets. These efforts are aimed at connecting producers in Bihar with international demand and creating greater opportunities for farmers and producer groups to participate in the export value chain. (ANI)

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