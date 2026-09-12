Bill Sarthi Expands Restaurant Management Platform Across Android, iOS, iPad, Windows and MacBook

VMPL

Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 12: Bill Sarthi, a restaurant billing and management software platform for food businesses, has expanded its multi-device offering to give food businesses of all sizes — from small cafés and cloud kitchens to large restaurants, food courts and multi-outlet chains — greater flexibility in managing billing and daily operations. The platform can be used across Android smartphones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, Windows computers and MacBooks, allowing restaurant teams to choose the device that best fits their counter, floor, kitchen or management workflow.

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The expansion reflects a practical shift in restaurant technology, where operators increasingly need access to the same business workflow from more than one type of device. A cashier may prefer a larger screen at the billing counter, a waiter may need mobility on a phone or tablet, and an owner or manager may want to review restaurant activity from a laptop. Bill Sarthi is designed to support these different working styles within one restaurant-management environment.

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For users who want to get started, Bill Sarthi provides a single download and access page for its supported platforms: https://qr.billsarthi.com/public/download/bill-sarthi. From this page, users can choose the appropriate access option for Android, iOS or the web-based interface used on larger devices.

A key part of this expansion is Bill Sarthi’s Web POS, which gives restaurants a larger-screen option for billing and operational work on Windows computers and MacBooks through a supported web browser. The Web POS uses the same account login as the mobile app, helping existing users move between mobile and larger-screen environments without maintaining a separate restaurant account. This can be useful for businesses that want mobile flexibility for owners or floor staff while keeping a more conventional desktop-style workspace at the main billing counter. The web interface is focused on daily restaurant tasks rather than functioning only as a reporting dashboard.

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At the billing counter, Bill Sarthi provides tools for creating bills, selecting menu items, applying discounts, choosing payment modes, adding customer details and completing the checkout process. Larger-screen access on Windows computers and MacBooks is intended to provide more workspace for businesses that prefer desktop-style operation, while mobile and tablet access gives staff the flexibility to work from different areas of the restaurant.

Kitchen coordination is another part of the platform. Restaurant teams can create and manage Kitchen Order Tickets, helping order information move from the billing or service area to the kitchen in a structured format. For dine-in restaurants, table-based order management helps staff keep orders associated with the correct tables and maintain visibility over active service.

Bill Sarthi also supports digital menus and QR-based ordering workflows. Restaurants can make menu information available digitally, allowing customers to browse categories, items and pricing from their own devices where the restaurant has enabled that workflow. QR ordering can complement traditional waiter-assisted service and give food businesses another way to manage customer ordering during busy periods.

The platform also includes inventory and stock-management features designed to help restaurant teams keep track of items used in daily operations. For businesses managing a larger menu or multiple categories, product and category management provides a structured way to maintain menu information and update items when required.

Staff and role management are included to help owners assign access based on operational responsibilities. A restaurant may have different requirements for cashiers, waiters, kitchen staff and managers, and role-based access can help separate these workflows while keeping day-to-day operations within the same platform.

Restaurant payments can also be recorded through multiple payment modes, including commonly used options such as cash, UPI and cards. The system supports discounts and split-payment workflows where applicable, allowing teams to manage different checkout situations without relying entirely on handwritten calculations or separate records.

Reporting is another area of focus. Bill Sarthi provides sales and operational reporting that can help restaurant owners and managers review order activity and business performance. Instead of relying only on end-of-day manual summaries, teams can use system-generated information to review restaurant activity and understand how day-to-day operations are progressing.

For businesses with more than one outlet, access from different devices can become particularly useful. Restaurant owners and managers may need to switch between a counter system, mobile device and larger-screen dashboard depending on where they are working. Bill Sarthi’s multi-device approach is intended to make that transition more convenient while keeping the restaurant workflow connected.

The availability of Android, iOS, iPad, Windows and MacBook access also gives restaurants more freedom when choosing hardware. A small café may begin with a smartphone or tablet, while a busier restaurant may prefer a Windows computer or MacBook at the billing counter. Businesses can therefore select devices according to their existing setup and operational requirements rather than being limited to a single hardware format.

Printing remains an important part of restaurant billing, and Bill Sarthi supports printing workflows for bills and kitchen operations. Mobile environments can work with supported thermal-printing setups, while larger-screen workflows can be used for counter operations where printed bills and order tickets are part of the restaurant’s regular process.

The platform is designed around common restaurant activities rather than billing alone. Along with POS billing, restaurants can use features related to tables, kitchen coordination, inventory, staff access, customers, digital menus, QR ordering, payments and reporting. Bringing these functions together can help businesses maintain a more organised workflow as order volumes and operational complexity increase.

“Restaurants do not all work in the same way, and even within one restaurant different team members may prefer different devices. Our focus is to make Bill Sarthi accessible across the devices restaurant teams already use, from Android phones and iPhones to iPads, Windows systems and MacBooks,” said a spokesperson for Bill Sarthi.

The company sees multi-device access as particularly relevant for restaurants that combine counter billing with mobile service. A cashier can work from a larger screen, service staff can use mobile devices where required, and owners can access restaurant-management functions from a laptop or tablet. This approach is intended to give food businesses flexibility without forcing every member of the team into the same device setup.

Bill Sarthi is aimed at a range of food businesses, including restaurants, cafés, cloud kitchens, bakeries, dhabas, food courts and multi-outlet operations. The platform includes GST-ready invoicing and restaurant-focused workflows such as billing, KOT, tables, inventory, staff roles, payment handling and reporting.

As restaurants continue to adopt digital systems for everyday operations, device flexibility can become an important consideration when selecting a POS platform. A system that works across phones, tablets and computers can help businesses adapt their setup as operational needs change, while giving different team members access to a format suited to their responsibilities.

Users who want more information about Bill Sarthi, its restaurant-management features and available solutions can visit https://billsarthi.com/ or contact the Bill Sarthi team at +91 99887 77409.

About Bill Sarthi

Bill Sarthi is a restaurant billing and management software platform developed for food businesses. It provides tools for POS billing, KOT and kitchen workflows, table management, inventory, staff and role access, customer management, digital menus, QR ordering, payment handling and reporting. The platform is accessible across Android, iOS, iPad, Windows and MacBook environments, giving restaurant teams the flexibility to use mobile, tablet and larger-screen workflows based on their operational requirements.

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