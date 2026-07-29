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Home / Business / Billet Manufacturing division of Remal Alcast achieves AS9100D Certificate for Aerospace and Defence

Billet Manufacturing division of Remal Alcast achieves AS9100D Certificate for Aerospace and Defence

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ANI
Updated At : 03:13 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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PRNewswire

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29: Remal Alcast Pvt. Ltd., a manufacturer of master alloys, cast alloys, and aluminium billets, is proud to announce that Remal's billet casthouse has received AS9100D certification for aviation and defence applications along with ISO 9001:2015.

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These certifications are applicable to the manufacture and supply of Aluminium Alloys for Aerospace and Defence applications.

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The certificates are technically equivalent to EN9100:2018 and JISQ9100:2016 standards and have been audited in accordance with the requirements of AS 9104/1:2012. The audit was done by DNV Business Assurance USA Inc. under the Industry Controlled Other Party (ICOP) Scheme.

India continues to depend on imports for several specialised aluminium alloys required by critical industries. Remal aims to help address this gap by manufacturing aluminium alloys for the extrusion and forging sectors, supported by advanced production facilities and robust quality-control systems designed to deliver consistency, efficiency and material integrity.

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Achieving AS9100D certification marks an important milestone in Remal's journey towards producing innovative and sustainable aluminium billets that meet stringent international standards. It strengthens the company's ability to serve the aerospace and defence sectors while supporting the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives by building domestic capability in materials that have traditionally been imported.

MEDIA CONTACT

Email: info@remalindia.com

Phone: +91 22 24915337 / 38 / 39

Address: Unit - 504, Lodha Supremus Opposite Kamala Mill compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400013

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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