Billionaires gather in Sun Valley in US for Allen & Co.'s annual conference

Idaho [US], July 12 (ANI): Tech titans and top executives are back together in Sun Valley, Idaho, in the United States for the annual Allen & Co. conference of tech and media executives, Entrepreneur.com reported.

The week-long event brings some of the most powerful figures in business to the Sun Valley Resort, the report said.

Among those attending this year are Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos, who just held another billionaire gathering for their multi-day wedding event in Venice, the report added.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, Spanx founder Sara Blakely, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman are also among the billionaires attending the event along with Ivanka Trump and several other industry heavyweights, Entrepreneur.com said.

It said Sam Altman's USD 410 sunglasses have been a major topic of conversation.

Entrepreneur.com cited Business Insider as saying that sunglasses are something of a fashion statement this year, with Ray-Bans donning the mugs of Disney CEO Bob Iger and Amazon CEO Andy Jassy.

Other prominent attendees included Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone and billionaire sports team owner of Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC, John Henry.

The annual gathering of billionaires had also taken place in the Sun Valley, Idaho, last year in what CNN described as "summer camp for billionaires," with a long list of elite business, media, and political figures flying in for the exclusive event hosted by investment bank Allen & Company.

The 2024 event, held during the week of July 9, was characterized by CNN as a "trail-dad chic" affair, where attendees dressed in Patagonia vests, stealth-wealth cashmere pullovers, and Apple watches, all set against the backdrop of a mountain resort reminiscent of Dirty Dancing -- but with older White men holding Wall Street Journals and murmuring about regulatory overreach.

According to CNN, the summit's agenda and lecture topics were kept secret last year, and reporters were generally expected to stay off the record so that attendees could "mingle and speak freely," potentially paving the way for major business deals. (ANI)

